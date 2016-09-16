LONDON, Sept 16 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank faces the prospect of
having to tap shareholders for more cash after the US Department
of Justice asked Germany's flagship lender to pay US$14bn to
settle an investigation into alleged mis-selling of
mortgage-backed securities.
The DoJ move was only the first salvo in what could be a
lengthy negotiation over the size of the fine, but it raised
fears the final penalty will be far higher than expected.
Deutsche Bank said on Friday it has "no intent" to settle
the issue at "anywhere near the number cited".
"The negotiations are only just beginning. The bank expects
that they will lead to an outcome similar to those of peer banks
which have settled at materially lower amounts," it said.
Several banks, including Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, have
faced similar initial requests from the DoJ and ended paying far
smaller amounts, people familiar with the matter have said. But
France's BNP Paribas still paid almost US$9bn in July 2014 for
violating US trade sanctions, and bankers said Deutsche needs to
tread carefully.
The Department of Justice declined to comment.
A fine of more than US$4bn could force Deutsche Bank to once
again raise capital from shareholders, analysts said. That would
be its fourth rights issue since 2010, which have raised almost
22bn, including 8.5bn in the most recent one in June 2014.
Deutsche Bank shares slumped 7% to 12.18 on Friday.
With its shares trading at less than one-third of book
value, and little sign of a turnaround, some analysts and
bankers reckon the German government may need to step in to
participate in any fundraising, given the strain on its capital.
Its Additional Tier 1 bonds plummeted as the threat of a
hefty fine renewed concerns about the bank's ability to pay
coupons on the securities.
A 1.75bn 6% perpetual non-call April 2022 lost over six
points in early trading, dropping to a cash price bid of 76.85
from 82.96, though it steadied back to 78.98, according to
Tradeweb prices.
Deutsche had litigation reserves of 5.5bn at the end of
June.
BNP Paribas analysts estimated about 2bn was likely to have
been set aside for the RMBS fine. They estimated any fine of
more than 6bn would likely lead to AT1 coupon deferrals.
Every 1bn loss is also equivalent to around 25bp in CET1
capital, the analysts estimated. On a fully loaded basis, the
bank had 60.7bn of regulatory capital at the end of June,
including 43.5bn of common equity Tier 1 capital and 12.6bn of
Tier 2 capital. The bank's fully loaded CET1 ratio was 10.8% at
the end of June, below most rivals and short of its target of
12.5% by 2018.
RBS SWEATS
Several other European banks are also being targeted for
alleged mis-selling of US RMBS, including Royal Bank of
Scotland, which analysts had expected to pay a bigger fine than
Deutsche. RBS shares fell 4% on Friday.
Fines for the US mis-selling are complex because several
authorities are involved, including the DoJ and the Federal
Housing Finance Agency (FHFA).
The fines relate to allegations that banks mis-sold US
mortgage-backed bonds during the housing bubble and misled
clients about the quality of the assets, which rapidly lost
value when the mortgage market collapsed.
Banks are keen to settle the issue, and some settlements are
expected to come in October before the US presidential election
in November. The FHFA has pursued 18 banks for wrongdoing, and
settled with many of them already.
A US mortgage fine of more than US$4bn would be a worry for
Deutsche, as it could also face a penalty of US$1bn-$4bn related
to alleged misconduct in its Russian operations, said JP Morgan
analyst Kian Abouhossein.
"We see capital as key with any material charge creating
capital at risk potentially leading to similar concerns as we
saw in early 2016," Abouhossein said in a note on Thursday.
The bank's litigation bill since 2012 has already hit more
than 12bn, including paying US$1.9bn in 2013 to settle claims
over RMBS with US agencies Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.
Deutsche chief executive John Cryan has said he wants to
close the major litigation cases this year so the bank can move
on with its turnaround plan.
RBS is also keen to put its looming US mortgages fine behind
it.
Abouhossein estimated RBS could face a fine of US$9.6bn
related to the issue. That includes a payment of US$5bn for the
FHFA, and US$3bn for other authorities including the DoJ and
US$1.6bn for related lawsuits. The range of analysts' estimates
for RBS's potential fine have ranged from US$5bn to as much as
US$13bn.
Based on recent settlements with other banks, Abouhossein
estimated Deutsche Bank could be fined US$3bn-$3.5bn and Credit
Suisse faced a fine of US$2bn.
UBS faces a settlement of US$2bn, while Barclays is expected
to pay out less than US$1bn, he estimated. UBS and Barclays have
already paid some fines related to US mortgages.
All the banks have significant litigation reserves,
including US$10bn at RBS for litigation and redress payments.
(Additional reporting by Helene Durrand, Arno Schuetze and
Gareth Gore)