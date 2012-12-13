LONDON, Dec 13 (IFR) - Two retained securitisations have recently been structured by UK lenders, suggesting that the second draw-down period for the Bank of England's Funding for Lending scheme will see more activity than the first.

Only six institutions took FLS funds in the first draw-down period, which lasted from the beginning of August to the end of September. These were Barclays, Lloyds, RBS, Santander, Nationwide and Leeds Building Society.

But the new deals suggest that these six will be joined by Coventry Building Society and the Co-operative Bank. Yorkshire Building Society and Virgin Money are also likely to draw FLS funds, having retained parts of securitisations, Brass No. 2 and Gosforth 2012-2 respectively, earlier this year. Existing borrowers may also boost their usage - Lloyds, which took GBP1bn in the first period, has already said it will take GBP2bn more this month.

The two newly structured deals, Cambric Number One from Co-op and Mercia No. 1 from Coventry, also suggest that FLS will be used to fund lending to non-prime sectors. Mercia is backed by buy-to-let mortgages, while Cambric mixes non-conforming mortgages with prime loans. Based on recent primary prints, buy-to-let securitisations are nearly 90bp more expensive to fund in the public market, but the fees for FLS drawdown are identical.

According to the figures for the first drawdown period, Coventry increased net lending by GBP541m, while Co-op Bank reduced it by GBP5m.

Placing securitisations of prime owner-occupied mortgages has become at least 100bp cheaper for issuers since the FLS scheme launched, meaning these books may be funded in public markets - the 12% haircut (for RMBS) applied by the Bank of England means using the FLS is a less efficient use of collateral than a placed securitisation, even though the interest rate on the funding is cheaper.

Co-op's Cambric has a GBP1.4485bn rated senior tranche and Coventry's Mercia has two GBP718.2m senior tranches, an A1 with a 2.36-year average life and an A2 with 5.23-year average life. HSBC and Morgan Stanley arranged Cambric, while Lloyds arranged Mercia.

The announcement for Mercia said it had been established with a view to accessing central bank facilities, but also structured to enable access into public markets.