Dec 14 U.S. banks are demanding the new
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) give up its right to
sue over certain flawed mortgage originations in exchange for
their participation in a multibillion-dollar settlement of
alleged foreclosure abuses, the Wall Street Journal reported.
The five biggest U.S. mortgage banks and Federal and state
officials are trying to finalise a deal before the year-end as
they seek penalties that could be worth $19 billion or more, the
Journal said.
The banks say, however, that their inability to secure a
sufficiently broad release from the new bureau would be a deal
breaker, according to the Journal.
Wall Street firms and state and federal officials are trying
to settle investigations sparked by allegations of
"robo-signing" and other questionable foreclosure practices that
came to light last autumn.
The consumer agency began operating in July and is charged
with overseeing markets for products such as credit cards and
mortgages.
A CFPB spokeswoman declined to comment to the Journal.
The CFPB could not immediately be reached for comment by
Reuters.