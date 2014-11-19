LONDON Nov 19 The Bank of England's regulatory arm will scrutinise bonuses awarded to traders involved in attempts to manipulate the currency market, a top official said on Wednesday.

BoE Deputy Governor Minouche Shafik said some of the banks fined last week for attempting to manipulate the foreign exchange market were already clawing back bonus awards for traders that were involved.

The BoE's Prudential Regulation Authority supervises banks in Britain.

"I would certainly say that we will look at their remuneration proposals when we get them in January," she told parliament's Treasury Committee.

"These are clearly egregious cases of misconduct and one would hope to see remuneration committees in these firms will use these powers they have to hold these individuals to account," Shafik added.

Some banks have dipped into bonus pools to pay recent fines, which sends a very strong signal, she added.

"Attempts to manipulate markets are the second oldest profession," she told lawmakers. (Reporting by Huw Jones and Andy Bruce; editing by William Schomberg)