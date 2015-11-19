(Refiles to fix link)
LONDON Nov 19 U.S. and UK banks charge on
average more than 7 percent for international money transfers
worth $1000, several times the average cost at a new group of
web providers, the first detailed study of the market showed on
Thursday.
The report by FXCompared.com begins a regular monthly index
measuring the effective cost of shifting money through both
banks and the money transfer companies that have begun to put
pressure on a business previously regarded as a big cash cow for
lenders.
The index measures the cost - including fees and the spread
to the central market rate at which banks trade currencies with
each other - for a range of transaction values and currencies.
Those are gathered by shopping expeditions at dozens of
Canadian, U.S., Australian and UK banks and brokers.
The new generation of web-based transfer firms have poured
cash into advertising highlighting the profit banks take when
moving money between accounts in different jurisdictions or
currencies.
The results of the study show banks charge three or four
times more than such providers for transactions worth the
equivalent of 1,000 pounds sterling. The charge drops to less
than three times for transactions over 10,000 pounds.
Costs in Canada are noticeably lower than in the United
States, where capital and regulatory barriers have made it
harder for broker-style operations like Transferwise or World
First to break through.
In the summer holiday months, costs at UK banks were also a
quarter less than the U.S. equivalents.
"With all of these fintech-style operations out there, there
has been pressure coming to bear on the banks," said FXCompared
Chief Executive Daniel Webber. "The UK is the place where the
banks have taken the biggest bashing on this issue.
"But we would also stress that the difference does come down
the further out the curve one goes on transaction values."
More details on the study are available from:
www.fxcompared.com
(Writing by Patrick Graham, editing by Larry King)