LONDON Nov 14 Britain's finance ministry will
hand the country's anti-fraud agency all the funds it needs to
conduct a criminal investigation into alleged rigging of the
$5.3 trillion-a-day currency market, a Treasury source said.
Finance minister George Osborne has written to the Serious
Fraud Office to make clear that it will be given the funds it
needs for the investigation.
"I understand that the SFO is in the early stages of a major
investigation into forex trading. Given the importance of this
work, the Treasury will provide the required funding for this
investigation," the source said the letter states.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Keith Weir)