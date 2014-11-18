Nov 18 Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which was
not part of last week's international settlement over
allegations of manipulation in the foreign exchange market,
dismissed a former HSBC trader for his alleged involvement in
the manipulation, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Frank Cahill, who was asked to leave Goldman Sachs' London
offices on Tuesday, worked as a currencies trader at HSBC
Holdings PLC before joining Goldman Sachs in 2012, the
report said, citing a person familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1F0rDwm)
"This relates to a period before he joined Goldman Sachs and
he has now left the firm," a Goldman Sachs spokeswoman said.
The dismissal came a week after regulators imposed fines
totaling $4.3 billion on HSBC, Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc
, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc, UBS
AG and Bank of America Corp for failing to
stop traders from trying to manipulate the forex market,
following a year-long global investigation.
Cahill was one among a number of unidentified HSBC traders
whose conversations in electronic chat sessions were quoted by
the U.K.'s Financial Conduct Authority and the U.S. Commodity
Futures Trading Commission as part of the settlements, the
Journal reported, citing people familiar with the chat
transcripts.
(Reporting by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Dan
Grebler)