LONDON Nov 19 ICAP, the world's largest
interdealer broker, said on Wednesday it is not being
investigated as part of a global probe into allegations of
manipulation in the $5.3 trillion-a-day currency market.
Six banks were fined a total $4.3 billion by U.S. and UK
regulators on Nov.12 for failing to stop their traders from
trying to manipulate foreign exchange markets.
An independent report released the same day into the Bank of
England's role in the global currency market raised questions
about the relationship between commercial bank dealers and
brokers.
The report included comments from a trader about his concern
that banks were not only executing transactions at the fix - a
one-minute window at 4:00 pm when global benchmark currency
rates are set - for their clients, but also a large number of
speculative deals on their own behalf through brokers,
suggesting these may not be "genuine".
No brokers were named in the report.
An ICAP spokeswoman on Wednesday had no immediate comment on
the report, but said the broker is not being investigated in
connection with the year-long probe into currency market
manipulation.
EBS, ICAP's forex trading platform, has been asked to
provide information to regulators, mainly relating to prices,
she added.
ICAP earlier reported a 9 percent fall in first-half revenue
on a constant currency basis amid fragile market conditions,
falling short of expectations. Its shares had fallen by 8
percent by 1102 GMT.
