March 5 Foreign exchange revenue at top U.S. custody banks, including Bank of New York Mellon Corp and State Street Corp, is expected to fall 19 percent in the first quarter on sharp declines in volume and volatility, according to analysts at Goldman Sachs.

Goldman Sachs' research note also said first-quarter earnings at BNY Mellon, State Street and Northern Trust Corp are at risk of falling below consensus estimates because of the forex declines.

"Two-thirds of the way through (the first quarter), we see risks to consensus EPS estimates for all three trust banks," Goldman Sachs analyst Alexander Blostein said in the note.

Blostein said quarter-over-quarter foreign exchange revenue is tracking down 19 percent amid lower volatility and a sharp decline in volumes.

"Soft trading volumes broadly will also put incremental pressure on transaction oriented fees versus expectations," he wrote.

Meanwhile, an upswing in stocks in the early going of 2012 likely will drive the core fees of custody banks higher. As a result, total assets under custody and administration are expected to be up 4.1 percent, with servicing fees rising 5.2 percent in the first quarter, Blostein said.

BNY Mellon is the world's largest custody bank with an estimated $26.7 trillion in assets under custody and administration in the first quarter. State Street has about $22.9 trillion and Northern Trust has an estimated $4.4 trillion, according to Goldman Sachs' estimates.