LONDON, April 29 After two years of scandal, job
cuts and regulatory upheaval, there are signs that banks are
ready to invest again in one of their biggest cash cows, foreign
exchange trading.
First-quarter results from leading banks show all trading
struggling to reach the 12-13 percent return on equity the
industry expects.
But after a volatile six months, and with negative interest
rates crushing returns elsewhere, they also suggest foreign
exchange is the best of the bunch.
Senior managers with major players in the currency market
say they are prepared to hire after two years of paralysis in
which 38 of the most experienced traders were suspended.
But they also say new investment is likely to focus on
dealing with a new regulatory approach and expanding the
machine-driven trading which now accounts for 90 percent of
business.
Mike Goggin, an ex-trader and broker whose firm Brookleigh
recruits dealers and other foreign exchange staff for several
top 20 banks, says bonuses for most FX traders have fallen by 50
percent or more in the last few years.
He says the return of volatility since the middle of last
year has encouraged banks' FX managers, although the shock of
the Swiss franc's move on Jan. 15 has led most to rewrite 2015
business plans.
"Bonuses undoubtedly have come down," he says. "Whereas in
the past some dealers would be expecting total remuneration of
5-10 percent or possibly more of annual trading profit and loss,
it's now more like 2.5 percent or even less."
That means a senior trader who brings in revenue worth $25
million-$30 million for a bank and might have expected to earn
$1.5 million in the past, is looking at $700,000-$800,000. While
that shift looks to have bottomed out, it has made base salary
more important and made it harder for senior people to move.
"I don't think anyone will be hiring aggressively, but you
are seeing some more movement now," said a source at one of the
top five currency trading banks.
"Headcount has been cut substantially and there is probably
room for banks to do more after the year we've had."
AUTOMATION
Two departures from Deutsche Bank are among a handful of
recent high-profile moves among traders, but recruiters say most
in demand are compliance and regulatory officers, electronic
trading experts, mathematicians and programmers.
The chaotic market response to the Swiss central bank
lifting its cap on the franc has prompted some big clients to
ask for more personal supervision of their positions.
But "what the franc trade said to me is that they haven't
got it right and you need to put more money into automation,"
said Peter Jerrom, previously head of global options trading for
Unicredit, and now running a derivatives business for London
brokerage Sigma.
"You need deep pockets to do that and we're probably going
to see the top guys continuing to pull away."
The biggest names in forex by far are Citi, Deutsche
Bank and Barclays, controlling around half
the market, followed by JP Morgan, HSBC, UBS
and Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
JPMorgan equity analysts estimate that this reporting season
will show revenue from Fixed Income, Currency and Commodity
(FICC) trading rising 9 percent year on year with FX as the best
performer thanks to a 30 percent rise in volatility.
Bank of America, reporting this month, said its currency
business recorded its best revenues since it acquired Merrill
Lynch in 2009 and Barclays on Wednesday reported a 13 percent
rise in its Macro trading segment.
The head of FX trading at another top five bank, speaking on
condition of anonymity, told Reuters his bank and others were
prepared to invest more capital, chiefly in greater allocations
to currencies of balance sheet risk.
"We've had 9 months of tremendous growth of volumes and
client activity," he said. "FX as an asset class is a bull
market investment again."
