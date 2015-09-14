By Jamie McGeever
LONDON, Sept 14 Britain's Serious Fraud Office
(SFO) has instructed barrister James Lewis to act as lead
counsel in its criminal investigation into allegations of
rigging and fraud in the foreign exchange market, the agency
said on Monday.
The SFO formally opened its FX probe in July last year and
has yet to bring charges against any individual, but scored a
victory last month with the successful prosecution of Tom Hayes
for manipulating the global "Libor" interest rate markets.
Lewis, a Queen's Counsel and an extradition expert, was
instructed to act earlier this month, a spokesman for the SFO
told Reuters. He replaces Andrew Baillie, QC.
Hayes was sentenced to 14 years in prison for conspiring to
rig London interbank offered rates, or Libor, a benchmark for
around $450 trillion of financial contracts and consumer loans,
between 2006 and 2010.
David Green, director of the SFO, said in a statement at the
time that more Libor charges would likely be filed in the
autumn, adding: "Our Libor investigation is far-reaching and
quite wide ... We haven't finished yet."
In FX, many of the world's biggest banks reached
multi-billion dollar settlements with U.S. and UK authorities
last November for failing to put in place systems and controls
to prevent traders from attempting to rig the $5 trillion-a-day
market.
Much of the focus centred on allegations traders shared
sensitive and proprietary client order information via
electronic chat communications. More than 30 traders have been
suspended or fired, but none, as yet, have been charged.
Some FX traders are suing their former employers for unfair
dismissal. Perry Stimpson, a 25-year veteran of Citigroup
until his dismissal days after the worldwide settlements in
November, is the first to do so in Britain.
His hearing is scheduled to end later this week, and could
be a test case for others.
