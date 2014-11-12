LONDON/ZURICH Nov 12 Global regulators imposed
penalties totalling $3.4 billion on five major banks, including
UBS, HSBC and Citigroup, on Wednesday
for failing to stop their traders from trying to manipulate
foreign exchange markets.
Royal Bank of Scotland and JP Morgan were
also fined over attempts to rig currency benchmarks in a
year-long probe that has put the largely unregulated $5
trillion-a-day market on a tighter leash, with dozens of dealers
suspended or fired.
Switzerland's UBS swallowed the biggest penalty, despite
being the first bank to come forward with evidence of possible
misconduct, paying $661 million to Britain's Financial Services
Authority (FCA) and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission (CFTC).
UBS was ordered by Swiss regulator FINMA, which also said it
had found serious misconduct of the bank's employees in precious
metals trading, to hand over 134 million Swiss francs.
FINMA also instructed Switzerland's largest bank to automate
at least 95 percent of its global foreign exchange trading and
limit bonuses for traders of foreign exchange and precious
metals, where it said it had also found evidence of serious
misconduct, to 200 percent of their base salary for two years.
Other UBS high earners will have to get approval for their
bonuses to go above that.
Regulators found evidence that traders had colluded to try
and manipulate benchmark foreign exchange rates by sharing
confidential information about client orders with one another
right up until October 2013.
The traders used code names to identify clients without
naming them and created online chatrooms with monikers such as
"the players", "the 3 musketeers" and "1 team, 1 dream" in which
to swap information.
The financial regulator in London, the global hub for
foreign exchange (FX) trading, said it had launched a review of
the spot FX industry that will require firms to scrutinise their
systems and may involve them looking at how they do things in
other markets such as derivatives and precious metals.
The FCA's first group settlement, worth more than $1.7
billion, is the biggest in British history and eclipses the 460
million pounds fines for alleged interest rate manipulation,
reflecting increasing political and public demands that banks --
blamed for sparking the 2008 credit crisis -- are held
accountable.
The five banks earned a 30 percent discount for agreeing to
settle early.
"Today's record fines mark the gravity of the failings we
found and firms need to take responsibility for putting it
right," the FCA's Chief Executive Martin Wheatley said.
"They must make sure their traders do not game the system to
boost profits or leave the ethics of their conduct to compliance
to worry about."
Barclays had been expected to be part of the
settlement but the FCA said its investigation into the UK bank
was continuing.
"NICE TEAM WORK"
Investors had been braced for a speedy conclusion to the
investigation after an earlier, sprawling inquiry into alleged
rigging of interest rate benchmarks such as Libor gave
regulators experience in how to cooperate globally.
In its settlement with HSBC, the FCA said that after
attempts to manipulate one sterling/dollar currency fix that
netted a $162,000 profit, traders congratulated one another,
saying "nice work gents... I don my hat" and "Hooray nice team
work".
Under instruction from increasingly intrusive regulators,
banks did much of the groundwork themselves, handing over reams
of online transcripts, clamping down on chatroom use and either
suspending or firing more than 30 foreign exchange traders.
FINMA said it has started enforcement proceedings against 11
former and current employees of UBS
With the UK settlement out of the way, the focus shifts to
ongoing U.S. and UK criminal investigations and potential civil
law suits.
The CFTC, which regulated swaps and futures in the United
States, fined the five banks more than $1.4 billion but that
does not resolve probes by the U.S. Department of Justice and
the New York's Department of Financial Services.
The FCA fines come days before world leaders are expected to
sign off on proposals to reform currency markets when they meet
at the G20 summit in Brisbane.
The foreign exchange probe proved particularly uncomfortable
for British authorities because it cast a shadow over London's
credentials as the world centre for foreign exchange trading,
and also ensnared the Bank of England whose head Mark Carney is
leading global regulatory efforts to overhaul the FX market.
The Bank of England said an internal probe had found no
evidence that any of its officials had been involved in unlawful
or improper behaviour.
The Bank has fired its chief foreign exchange dealer after
it found information about serious misconduct, but said the
dismissal was unrelated to a foreign exchange
scandal.
