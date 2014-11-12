LONDON Nov 12 European banking shares fell on
Wednesday after global regulators imposed penalties totalling
$3.4 billion on five major banks in a landmark settlement over
allegations of price fixing in the foreign exchange market.
Shares in Barclays featured among the biggest
losers, down 1 percent. The bank, a major player in the foreign
exchange market, had been expected to be part of the settlement
but the FCA said its investigation into the British bank was
continuing.
Global regulators imposed the penalties on five leading
banks including UBS, HSBC and Citigroup
on Wednesday in the settlement.
Royal Bank of Scotland and JP Morgan were
also fined for attempting to manipulate foreign exchange
benchmarks in a year-long probe that has put the largely
unregulated $5 trillion-a-day market on a tighter leash, with
dozens of dealers suspended or fired.
The STOXX Europe 600 Banks Index retreated by 0.4
percent, although UBS rose by 0.4 percent, as some
traders said the fact that UBS had reached a settlement on the
matter was a positive development.
"Now that the fines have been done and dusted, it may not be
taken too badly by the market," said Terry Torrison, managing
director at Monaco-based McLaren Securities.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Blaise Robinson)