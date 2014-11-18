LONDON Nov 18 British lawmakers will quiz top
bankers in the wake of last week's $4.3 billion deal with
regulators to settle allegations of collusion and manipulation
in the foreign exchange market, a source familiar with the
matter said on Tuesday.
The source said the decision by the powerful Treasury Select
Committee (TSC) had been agreed in principle. But hearings into
how traders attempted to rig the $5.3 trillion-per-day forex
market may not be held until December or possibly the New Year.
The TSC, charged with overseeing finance, had been expected
to publicly question bankers and regulators after Royal Bank of
Scotland, HSBC, JPMorgan, Citigroup
, UBS and Bank of America struck the
agreement with British, U.S. and Swiss watchdogs.
The latest scandal, less than two years after regulators
started slapping $6.0 billion of fines on banks for alleged
benchmark interest rate fixing, sparked fresh political demands
for bankers to be held accountable and culpable for misconduct.
The manipulation of currencies by groups of traders calling
themselves names such as the "three musketeers" continued until
October 2013 - around 16 months after the Libor interest rate
rigging scandal erupted and bankers assured lawmakers that they
were getting to grips with changing the culture at banks.
TSC Chairman Andrew Tyrie has already voiced outrage at the
forex allegations. He said traders in a position to harm
employers, clients or markets should see remuneration deferred
for long periods and risk having their licences to practice
withdrawn if they behave badly.
The Bank of England, which fired its own chief foreign
exchange dealer after an investigation criticised his handling
of suspicious market practices, has also suggested that senior
bankers' fixed salaries might in future be at risk if they or
their staff break rules.
It remains unclear whether the TSC will expand the hearings
to also include officials from the Bank of England and Financial
Conduct Authority (FCA), the source said.
