(Removes 'Hold' from headline, no changes to text)
LONDON May 20 Barclays Plc pleaded
guilty to a U.S. criminal charge and was fined $2.4 billion by
U.S. and British authorities on Wednesday for manipulating
foreign exchange rates.
The British bank also agreed to fire eight employees as a
result of the settlement, according to the New York Department
of Financial Services (NYDFS).
The bank will pay $710 million to the U.S. Department of
Justice, $485 million to the NYDFS, $400 million to the
Commodities Futures Trading Commission and $342 to the U.S.
Federal Reserve. It was also fined a record 284 million pounds,
or $441 million, by Britain's Financial Conduct Authority.
Barclays was one of five banks to be fined a total of $5.7
billion by authorities on Wednesday. Its fine was far higher
than the other banks, as it did not take part in a group
settlement in November, because it wanted to include the
powerful NYDFS in its settlement.
Barclays had set aside $3.2 billion for potential fines
related to past FX trading. It could face further punishment
related to electronic systems used in FX trading, which the
NYDFS said it will continue to investigate.
Benjamin Lawsky, New York superintendent of financial
services, said a number of Barclays employees involved in the
misconduct were no longer employed by the bank and four were
fired last month, including its global head of FX spot trading
in London and a director on the FX spot trading desk in New
York.
Lawsky ordered the bank to fire another four staff who it
still employed, including a vice president on the emerging
markets trading desk in New York and two directors on the FX
spot trading desk in New York.
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Kirstin Ridley)