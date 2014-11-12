(Corrects quote attribution in 8th paragraph to Lord Grabiner's
report, not the Bank of England)
By Jamie McGeever and William Schomberg
LONDON Nov 12 The Bank of England has fired its
chief foreign exchange dealer after an investigation criticised
his handling of suspicious market practices, the BoE said on
Wednesday.
The review commissioned by the oversight committee and
chaired by Lord Grabiner detailed communications, including
emails and telephone call transcripts, between Martin Mallett
and FX market participants going as far back as 2006.
In them, Mallett expressed concern that communications
between traders could be seen as collusion and possible market
manipulation.
In one call on October 3, 2011, Mallett and a trader at a
bank discussed the activities of brokers and banks around the
so-called "London fixing", the one-minute window when global
benchmark exchange rates are set.
Trader: It's being, it's being exaggerated shall we put...
Mallett: Well that's market manipulation isn't it?
Trader: Yep absolutely.
And in a call On November 28, 2012, Mallett told a market
commentator he felt the FX market was "too chatty" and there was
a "fine line" between that and collusive behaviour.
"I'm a little bit nervous about the FX market's approach to
benchmarking, fixing, because of its inherent chattiness and
like I say, there's a fine line between chattiness and, and
acting in a way which disadvantages others," he said.
Despite being uncomfortable with the practice, Mallett did
not escalate the matter, which "constituted an error in judgment
that deserved criticism, but such criticism should be limited in
that the individual was not acting in bad faith", Grabiner's
report said. The report said Mallett was not aware of any
specific instances of unlawful or improper behaviour.
Attempts to reach Mallett for comment were unsuccessful.
The BoE said his dismissal on Tuesday was "unrelated" to the
scandal in which five banks have been fined $3.4 billion for
failing to stop their traders from trying to manipulate foreign
exchange markets.
In his report, Grabiner said there was no evidence any Bank
official had been involved in unlawful or improper behaviour in
relation to the FX investigation, and that none knew of improper
behaviour by traders at banks based on shared confidential
information, including aggregated information about client
orders.
Grabiner's report said Mallett was aware that traders were
sharing information, which was not necessarily improper but
could increase the potential for improper conduct.
CHIEF DEALERS' MEETINGS SCRAPPED
Mallett, who joined the BoE in September 1986, was suspended
in March as the Bank looked into what officials might have known
about alleged manipulation of key currency rates by traders.
The BoE also said on Wednesday it had scrapped the formal
meetings with London-based chief currency dealers that had been
held regularly until last year, just before the global
investigation got under way.
The meetings, which were chaired by Mallett, have been
"disbanded" and there will be "no more", a BoE spokesperson told
Reuters.
The Foreign Exchange Joint Standing Committee's chief
dealers' subgroup (CDSG), held under the auspices of the BoE to
discuss industry issues, met up to four times a year.
Its first meeting was in 2005, and the last at the BoE's
offices in Threadneedle Street, London, in February last year.
Separately, British finance minister George Osborne said
Britain was taking "tough action to clean up corruption by a few
so that we have a financial system that works for everyone".
The country's regulatory response to the financial crisis
meant "the world can have confidence in the integrity of
Britain's financial markets".
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever and William Schomberg; Editing by
Andrew Roche)