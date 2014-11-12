LONDON Nov 12 Chat room records published by regulators who imposed massive fines on banks for trying to rig foreign exchange rates reveal a macho culture among traders who used banter laced with obscenities in a ruthless pursuit of "free money".

Foreign exchange traders at some of the world's biggest banks encouraged each other to join together in order to "team whack" currency rates in a joint effort to manipulate the vast foreign exchange market for profit.

"Don't want other numpty's in mkt to know (about information exchanged with the group), but not only that is he gonna protect us like we protect each other," one foreign exchange trader commented to fellow dealers at other banks.

In anonymised transcripts published alongside record $3.4 billion regulatory fines on five banks on Wednesday, traders showed a brazen disregard for integrity that has destroyed trust in financial markets, regulators said.

Trading around the daily currency benchmarks known as "fixes", can be highly profitable for banks. They can take advantage of differences between rates leading up to the fix and the fix rate itself, which is the rate their clients get for orders thay have placed to buy or sell currencies.

In message groups with names such as "The Players" and "The three musketeers", traders teamed up to buy or sell currencies, often sharing confidential information about their orders.

One successful trade allowed traders at HSBC to make a quick profit of $162,000 selling sterling for dollars, while traders at UBS collected $513,000 after selling euros for dollars.

Congratulations flowed fast and furious, according to the documents released by Britain's Financial Conduct Authority, the main financial markets regulator.

"there you go ... go early, move it, hold it, push it," said one trader. "nice work gents ... I don my hat" and "don't mess with our ccy (currency)," said others. "we fooking killed it right" and "hes sat back in his chaoir (sic) ... feet on desk ... announcing to desk ... that's why I got the bonus pool".

Regulators said traders were putting their own interests ahead of their customers while abusing the trust of the public in a largely unregulated market in which more than $5 trillion changes hands each day.

Or, as one trader put it: "How can I make free money with no fcking heads up?" (Editing by Giles Elgood)