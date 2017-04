LONDON Nov 12 Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said on Wednesday it has imposed fines totalling $1.7 billion on five banks for failing to control business practices in their G10 spot foreign exchange trading operations.

Under the terms of the settlement, Citibank will pay $358 million,, HSBC $343 million, JP Morgan Chase $352 million, Royal Bank of Scotland $344 million and UBS $371 million.

