LONDON Nov 12 Swiss regulator FINMA said on
Wednesday that it found a clear attempt to manipulate precious
metals benchmarks during its probe of precious metals and
foreign exchange trading at UBS.
"The behaviour patterns in precious metals were somewhat
similar to the behaviour patterns in foreign exchange," FINMA
director Mark Branson said in a conference call with
journalists. "UBS has both precious metals and foreign exchange
desks under combined leadership, therefore it's not that
surprising that one has similar behaviour patterns."
"But we have also seen a clear attempt to manipulate fixes
in the precious metal market."
The Swiss watchdog said earlier that a recent probe showed
UBS tried to manipulate foreign exchange benchmarks and staff
acted against client interests. It ordered the bank to hand over
134 million Swiss francs ($139 million) in a forex probe.
