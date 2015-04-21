April 20 The U.S. Department of Justice wants
five banks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co and Barclays
Plc, to reach a joint "mega settlement" to allegations
they manipulated foreign exchange markets, the Financial Times
reported, citing unidentified people familiar with the case.
The settlement would see some institutions pay about $1
billion each and is scheduled for mid-May, it said. The
settlement talks also include Citigroup Inc, Royal Bank of
Scotland Group Plc and UBS Group AG. (on.ft.com/1DFRUjx)
However, it is not certain whether the Department of Justice
will be able to resolve all of the probes at once, the report
said, citing sources close to the matter.
The probe is being led by the fraud division of the
Department of Justice.
In November, regulators fined six major banks $4.3 billion
in the first settlements over traders manipulating the foreign
exchange market.
However, the settlement did not involve the Department of
Justice.
Citigroup declined to comment. The other banks and the
Department of Justice were not immediately available for
comment.
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora and Manya Venkatesh in
Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)