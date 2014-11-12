* Regulator orders UBS to hand over 134 mln Sfr
ZURICH, Nov 12 UBS tried to manipulate
foreign exchange benchmarks and staff acted against clients
interests, the Swiss watchdog said on Wednesday, ordering the
bank to hand over 134 million Swiss francs ($139.08 million) in
a forex probe.
The regulator's ruling formed part of a global investigation
into forex trading, which has resulted in $3.4 billion in
penalties on five major banks over allegations of price fixing
in the currency market.
The watchdog, which this year appointed ex-UBS banker Mark
Branson as its head, said its investigation found risks at UBS's
forex division were heightened by the incentive system in which
bonuses were on average triple the basic salary.
"The unacceptable behavior revealed by the investigation
violated rules against manipulative conduct, as well as the duty
to safeguard client interests and to comply with internal
directives," it said in a statement.
The payment ordered by the Swiss regulator is bigger than
the 59 million francs in profits demanded in 2012 to settle a
case over the rigging of the London Interbank Offered Rate.
UBS Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said the resolutions with
regulators were an important step towards closing this
industry-wide matter for UBS. "We continue to cooperate with
related ongoing investigations," he said in a statement.
The Swiss watchdog said it would limit variable compensation
for UBS's forex and precious metals employees globally to 200
percent of their basic salary for two years. The regulator will
introduce an approval process for other high earners at UBS's
Swiss investment bank.
The regulator also said it had found serious misconduct by
UBS employees in precious metals trading as part of its
investigation. It has begun enforcement proceedings against 11
former and current unnamed UBS employees.
UBS is also obliged to automate at least 95 percent of its
global foreign exchange trading. A source familiar with the
matter said roughly 90 percent of UBS's forex trading is
currently automated.
The regulator said investigations of three other Swiss
banks, which Switzerland's competition commission in March
disclosed as Credit Suisse, Julius Baer and
local government-backed Zuercher Kantonalbank, were concluded
without any enforcement.
Spokesmen for Credit Suisse and Julius Baer declined to
comment; ZKB was not immediately available for comment.
