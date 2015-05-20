(Adds details of fines, charges, Bank of America settlement.)
By Karen Freifeld
NEW YORK May 20 Five of the world's largest
banks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co and Citigroup Inc
, were fined roughly $5.7 billion, and four of them pleaded
guilty to U.S. criminal charges over manipulation of foreign
exchange rates, authorities said on Wednesday.
A fifth bank, UBS AG , will plead guilty to
rigging benchmark interest rates, the U.S. Justice Department
said.
U.S. banks JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup will pay $550
million and $925 million in criminal fines, respectively, as
part of their guilty pleas.
British banks Barclays Plc will pay $650 million in
criminal penalties and Royal Bank of Scotland Plc $395
million. Each will plead guilty to one felony count of
conspiring to fix prices and rig bids for U.S. dollars and euros
in the foreign exchange spot market.
Euro dollar traders at four of the banks described
themselves as members of "The Cartel" and used an electronic
chat room and coded language to manipulate exchange rates to
increase profits, the Justice Department said.
The $5.7 billion total includes $1.6 billion in fines
separately imposed by the U.S. Federal Reserve on the five
banks.
Separately, the Fed fined Bank of America Corp $205
million for unsound practices in foreign exchange.
Barclays also will pay an additional $1.3 billion to settle
with the New York State Department of Financial Services, the
U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the UK's Financial
Conduct Authority, authorities said.
As part of the agreement, Barclays will fire eight bank
employees involved with rigging foreign exchange rates, the New
York regulator said.
In addition, Barclays will pay a $60 million criminal
penalty for violating an earlier non-prosecution agreement with
the Justice Department to resolve a probe of the manipulation of
the London interbank offered rate, or Libor, and other benchmark
interest rates.
Swiss-based UBS will separately plead guilty to manipulating
Libor and other benchmark interest rates. It will also pay a
$203 million criminal penalty for breaching a 2012
non-prosecution agreement with the Justice Department over
Libor.
The fines announced on Wednesday follow agreements in
November with many of the same banks over currency trading and
bring total penalties to nearly $9 billion, the Justice
Department said.
(Additional reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir in Washington,
Editing by Soyoung Kim and Jeffrey Benkoe)