NEW YORK/LONDON May 20 Citigroup Inc and
JPMorgan Morgan Chase & Co are receiving regulatory
waivers to allow them to continue to quickly issue new
securities and continue doing business with mutual funds and
exchange-traded funds, according to two people familiar with the
matter.
The U.S. Securities and Exchanges Commission is expected to
publicly confirm the waivers will be in place once the banks
formally enter criminal guilt pleas to manipulating foreign
exchange rates, possibly near the end of the business day on
Wednesday, the sources said.
Barclays Plc, another bank that agreed to plead
guilty on Wednesday to U.S. criminal charges, has also been
granted SEC waivers that will allow the bank to continue most of
its business activities, another source said.
An SEC representative did not have immediate comment.
(Reporting by David Henry in New York and Steve Slater in
London; Editing by Soyoung Kim and Jeffrey Benkoe)