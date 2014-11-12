(Adds reaction from industry body ACI)
LONDON Nov 12 Five of the world's biggest banks
will pay almost $3.4 billion in penalties to British, U.S. and
Swiss authorities for alleged manipulation of foreign exchange
rates.
Here are reactions to the fines:
GEORGE OSBORNE, UK FINANCE MINISTER:
"Today we take tough action to clean up corruption by a few
so that we have a financial system that works for everyone. It's
part of a long term plan that is fixing what went wrong in
Britain's banks and our economy.
"A number of traders have been suspended or fired, and the
Serious Fraud Office are conducting criminal investigations. The
banks that employed them face big fines - and I will ensure that
these fines are used for the wider public good."
MARTIN WHEATLEY, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF FINANCIAL CONDUCT
AUTHORITY
"The FCA does not tolerate conduct which imperils market
integrity or the wider UK financial system.
"Today's record fines mark the gravity of the failings we
found and firms need to take responsibility for putting it
right. They must make sure their traders do not game the system
to boost profits or leave the ethics of their conduct to
compliance to worry about. Senior management commitments to
change need to become a reality in every area of their
business."
MARSHALL BAILEY, PRESIDENT, ACI FINANCIAL MARKETS
ASSOCIATION
"The improper behaviour that has come to light has no place
in financial markets and it is crucial that lessons are learnt
from these events to ensure it does not reoccur.
"The actions of this relatively small unrepresentative
minority have damaged the reputation of the market in the eyes
of the public, but this should not be seen to reflect the
broader health of the FX industry, nor should it trigger wider
structural reforms. The reality is that the FX market's
structure is broadly effective and well designed, and plays a
vital role in the flow of global commerce."
JAMES KEMP, MANAGING DIRECTOR OF THE GLOBAL FINANCIAL
MARKETS ASSOCIATION
"Today's announcements from global regulators mark a
significant moment for the FX industry. In highlighting major
failures of control and conduct, the FCA and other regulators
clearly identify key areas where standards have not been met.
"While investigations are still ongoing, the settlements and
the proposed remediation programme provide a blueprint for the
industry to move forward and to implement changes to restore
confidence in the FX market."
"A great deal of work has already been done to strengthen
the internal processes and procedures within banks, alongside
increased training and education. The FX industry will continue
to engage with regulators and supervisors to ensure the FX
market ... works for the benefit of all its participants."
PHILIP HAMPTON, RBS CHAIRMAN
"Today is a stark reminder of the importance of culture and
integrity in banking and we will rightly be judged on the
strength of our response.
"We have analysed millions of documents and are reviewing
the conduct of over 50 current and former members of trading
staff around the world as well as dozens of supervisors and
senior management responsible and accountable for this business.
"As part of that process, we have already placed six
individuals into a disciplinary process, three of whom are
currently suspended, pending further investigation."
BARCLAYS
The bank said it had "engaged constructively" with
regulators including the FCA and the U.S. Commodity Futures
trading Commission (CFTC) and had considered a settlement from
them "on closely similar terms" to those announced for other
banks.
"However, after discussions with other regulators and
authorities, we have concluded that it is in the interests of
the company to seek a more general coordinated settlement.
"We will continue to engage with these authorities,
including the FCA and CFTC, with the objective of bringing this
to resolution in due course."
HSBC :
"HSBC does not tolerate improper conduct and will take
whatever action is appropriate."
UBS :
"UBS was the first bank to self-report potential misconduct
and cooperate fully with authorities in their review of FX and
related markets. The firm took appropriate disciplinary action
against employees involved in the matter.
"In addition, and in line with its findings and regulatory
requirements, UBS has introduced significant enhancements to the
control framework of its FX business and the entire firm.
"UBS continues to cooperate with ongoing FX and related
investigations, which include investigations of individuals
involved."
JPMORGAN
"The trader conduct described in today's settlements is
unacceptable.
"In addition to making significant improvements to our
systems and controls, we have spent a lot of time reinforcing
the high standards of conduct expected of our people. Although
the settlements acknowledge our progress, further training and
enhancements are ongoing and will remain a priority."
CITIGROUP
"Citi acted quickly upon becoming aware of issues in our
foreign exchange business and we have already made changes to
our systems, controls and monitoring processes to better guard
against improper behaviour."
