PARIS Dec 20 French banks are opposed to a separation of retail and investment banking in the mould of Britain's Vickers reform, Societe Generale's chief executive told newspaper Les Echos, saying it would be costly and unnecessary.

A move to split the two business lines would not necessarily protect taxpayers and depositors, Frederic Oudea said, saying French banks' diversified model had helped them resist the 2008 financial crisis.

"It would be misguided to believe that there are some products or business lines that are healthy and others that are risky," said Oudea, also head of the French Banking Federation.

French policymakers and bankers have persistently defended the combined retail and investment banking model of lenders like SocGen and BNP Paribas, even as Britain forges ahead with a plan to form barriers between the two activities.

This ringfencing was proposed by a government-sponsored commission led by John Vickers, which was set up after the 2008 crisis saw Britain nationalise Northern Rock and pump 66 billion pounds ($103 billion) into Lloyds and Royal Bank of Scotland.

Although France was spared such large-scale bank rescues, the euro one debt crisis has kept the debate over a split going in an economy where banks provide over two thirds of all financing.

Opposition leader Francois Hollande, pollsters' favourite to win the 2012 presidential election, has said he supported a split of retail and investment banking.

President Nicolas Sarkozy said in October he did not think highly of the idea, as he was not sure it was the best model. ($1 = 0.6439 pound) (Reporting By Lionel Laurent)