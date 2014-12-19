LONDON Dec 19 Europe's banking watchdog said on
Friday that Internet payment service providers must tighten
security procedures by August next year to combat a jump in
online fraud.
The European Banking Authority (EBA) set guidelines for
minimum security requirements that payment services providers
across the EU's 28 member states must meet by August.
Losses from fraud on card Internet payments alone was 794
million euros ($975 million) in 2012, up 21 percent from the
previous year.
The EBA guidelines include requiring payment service
providers to carry out strong customer authentication before
proceeding with an online payment.
The EU is revising its Payment Services Directive to create
more secure, competitive and consumer friendly rules for
payments across the region. That could include more stringent
rules, but is not expected to be come into force until 2017/18.
($1 = 0.8141 euros)
(Reporting by Steve Slater; editing by David Clarke)