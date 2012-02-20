* Cash fix averted crisis, investors worry over loans
* Risk to independence, shows some funding models broken
* Europe bank shares up 20 pct since 3-year cash offer
By Steve Slater and Sinead Cruise
LONDON, Feb 20 A wave of very cheap money
from the European Central Bank may have averted a credit crunch,
but it has sown confusion among Europe's bankers over how
profitable their business really is.
Banks need a fundamental rethink of their business models
for a future in which 489 billion euros that the European
Central Bank (ECB) has pumped into the system are no longer
available, in three years' time. The ECB is expected to repeat
the offer of cheap money next week, possibly for the last time.
And investors will hold back until the picture is clearer.
Almost none of 188 fund managers surveyed by Aviva held more
financial stocks than their benchmark recommends during the
second half of December and early January and only 17 percent
expected to increase allocations to the sector in 2012.
"We are not really addressing the fundamental problems, and
we are not really discerning between the better managed banks
and the poorly managed banks," said Jonathan Chia Croft, at
boutique investment bank AdviCorp.
The ECB's action has stemmed last year's near-crisis, when
concerns about a further spread of the euro zone's sovereign
debt woes sparked worries that another bank might collapse after
the October bail-out of Belgium's Dexia.
Funding markets have now re-opened, and banks have raised
$87 billion from covered bonds and unsecured debt this year --
similar to the tally for all of the last five months of last
year, Thomson Reuters data show.
In particular, the ECB move has helped national champions
like Switzerland's UBS, ING and Britain's
Barclays, as well as Spanish and Italian banks,
Santander, BBVA and Intesa SanPaolo.
In a sign of increased market confidence, Intesa by Monday
had attracted an order book of around 2 billion euros for its
first unsecured long term borrowing since a worsening of the
euro zone crisis last summer.
But one worry is that some of the smaller banks will use the
cash as a quick fix, tempted by the opportunity of using cash
borrowed cheaply from the ECB to buy high-yielding European
government bonds, generating easy profits.
Banks are estimated by equity analysts to have spent up to
100 billion euros of December's cash on government debt, helping
cut borrowing costs for Italy, Spain and others -- as intended
by the ECB.
Smaller Spanish or Italian banks like Bankinter,
UBI Banca or Monte dei Paschi may be tempted
to lift their profits by taking this so-called carry trade.
The risk is that they will be caught on the wrong side of a
bet if more economic headwinds send bond yields soaring again,
inflicting further losses.
Their rationale for buying is that if the government bonds
fall in value, these smaller banks are so exposed to their
domestic economy anyway that they would have nothing to lose.
NO STIGMA
Some banks -- Deutsche Bank and UK-based Barclays
are two examples -- have not used the ECB cash,
enabling them to show they were strong enough to fund themselves
privately and avoid political interference.
But so far, there has been no stigma attached to taking the
cheap money.
"I don't think the banks that tap the second (ECB cash
injection) will be tainted at all," said Kathleen Gaffney,
co-manager of the $19.4 billion Loomis Sayles Bond Fund.
"It would be unforgiveable from an investor's perspective if
they refused to borrow this time, and suffered fresh problems
down the line," she said.
The focus is therefore firmly on how the sector as a whole
will perform in the future, not on picking stocks.
"Banks will need to reinvent themselves... we are really
curious to hear what they tell us at the end of 2012 or 2013 as
to how they want to position themselves," said Uwe Zoellner,
head of pan-European equity at Franklin Templeton.
Italian, Spanish and French banks were the biggest takers of
the initial 489 billion euros which the ECB offered just before
Christmas. The Italian banks took some 116 billion euros, and
the Spanish and French banks each around 100 billion euros,
according to analysts and sources.
They had been effectively locked out of the interbank
market, amid concerns about contagion from the Greek debt
crisis. Big French banks also used the facility.
Now, investors are asking what's next.
"The risk with the (ECB cash) is that it crystallises the
fact that a lot of banks' funding models don't work," said Mike
Harrison, analyst at Barclays Capital.
"If a bank is loaded to the gills with ECB money there is a
risk that a bank's independence and ability to act in
shareholders' interest gets impaired at some point."
The cheap central bank funding could offer a modest profit
boost. A bank drawing 5 billion euros in funding to save 2
percent on its funding costs would get 75 million euros in extra
profit, or about 1-3 percent of this year's profit for most big
names, Deutsche Bank analysts estimated.
Such concerns have slowed a sharp rally in bank bonds and
shares, which followed the ECB's offer.
To regain investor trust, banks will need a wholesale
reshaping, to improve profitability and keep lowering the risk
on their books to lessen the likelihood of further taxpayer
bailouts -- set against a backdrop of recession.
"What we have learned in the (United) States is that the
real pressure comes after you take the liquidity and what do you
do with it," said Kathleen Gaffney, co-manager of the $19.4
billion Loomis Sayles Bond Fund.
"In the U.S. most of the banks held onto it, and didn't make
the loans and as the markets rebounded strongly, they continued
to pay high bonuses and there's been some pretty significant
backlash on that as a result."
Estimates for the ECB's next offer range from 200 billion to
more than 1 trillion. Banks are likely to draw 500 billion
euros, according to a Reuters poll of 23 traders.
That will alleviate a total refinancing need for European
banks this year of some 725 billion euros.
Opinion is divided on whether the market should cheer
another massive take-up or rather demand more discipline from
banks and tell them it is time to stand on their own feet.
"It's a bit like standing outside the doctors to see who
goes in, and assuming those who do go in are the people who are
sick," said Advicorp's Croft.