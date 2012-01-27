LONDON, Jan 27 (IFR) - Any remaining fears that
financial institutions would not be able to fund themselves in
the public market were dispelled this week, when Lloyds and
Swedbank attracted some of the largest order books for bank
paper in 2012, as spreads rallied on the back of short covering.
While senior issuance has been good so far this year,
appetite for this week's deals was much stronger than for the
trades priced in early January, allowing issuers to price
transactions much tighter than initially thought and leading to
a strong after-market performance.
Yet while the supply/demand dynamic should play out in
favour of borrowers, market participants remain wary of any
potential reversal in tone.
"Once you get sentiment going one way, there is a tendency
for people to ignore the bad news and there is a tendency for
momentum to take over," said a head of FIG DCM.
"It's clear that there is a strong positive feedback loop
right now, and you can definitely feel the shot in the arm the
ECB LTRO has given to the market. We expect it to last until the
second LTRO, and the question is whether it keeps going after
that."
Another head of EMEA FIG echoed this view.
"There is no denying that the LTRO has a positive effect,
especially in the sovereign market, where it has given a strong
technical bid to peripheral sovereigns at the short end and
steepened the banks' curve, as well as taken out a huge amount
of potential supply," he said.
"This, added to the technical bid that you would normally
get at the beginning of the year, because investors have got so
much cash to be put to work, has contributed to a positive
market tone."
He said it was premature to say whether LTRO would avoid a
credit crunch: "From the conversations we are having, banks are
using the LTRO to cover their redemptions and not necessarily
increase lending to the economy."
For now, however, there is no denying that the rally has
been strong, driving spreads tighter, even for peripheral banks.
For example, some of Intesa San Paolo's bonds are over 150bp
tighter since January 9, while UniCredit's cash curve has also
performed well, tightening by over 160bp over the same period.
French banks have also seen strong performance, with BNP
Paribas and Societe Generale tightening by more than 50bp-60bp.
Some of the most recent new issues, such as a five-year for ING,
have tightened by more than 80bp.
The same can be said of the indices. Since January 9, the
senior Itraxx has tightened by 84bp to 211bp, while the
subordinated index has tightened by 160bp to 366bp. And many
believe it will continue.
"We think the rally still has legs, though, even after a
record January move. Banks were a consensus underweight by
credit investors at the end of last year," said Bank of America
Merrill Lynch analysts in a note this week. "The ECB has now
made this a painful one. We think investors will continue to
cover shorts, adding more weight to the rally."
Investors echoed this view.
"The supply outlook for this year was already benign, given
that banks are shrinking their balance sheets and even a 1%
reduction in assets will have a huge impact on redemptions,"
said a fixed income investor this week. "This, added to the
LTRO, makes the outlook brighter for banks, at least for now."
PERFECT TIMING
Lloyds TSB Bank and Swedbank were the only two borrowers to
take advantage of the rally this week, although more are
expected to follow as soon as they come out of their blackout
period.
According to bankers on the deals, the cost benefit from
waiting had been in the region of 100bp for Lloyds and 50bp for
Swedbank. They attracted a combined EUR7.5bn of orders for their
deals, some of the largest books seen for financials this year.
"There is a lot of LTRO money floating around and, while it
might not be going straight into the deals, it is making
investors more confident about things. The fact that they know
that banks have got access to ample liquidity is clearly helping
the tone," said a syndicate on the EUR1.5bn five-year Lloyds
trade.
Both issuers were able to price their transactions tighter
than initially thought. In the case of Lloyds, it priced at
305bp over, 10bp tighter than initial price thoughts. Meanwhile,
Swedbank priced at 183bp, 7bp tighter than initial guidance.
Both trades tightened by 15bp post pricing.
"It is fantastic to see the breadth of demand for the
deals," said a FIG syndicate banker. "Some investors who had
been staying on the sidelines until now are now getting
involved."
GO NOW
Bankers are urging clients to take advantage of the strong
tone and not just rely on the ECB for funding. "The more
cautious issuers will continue to issue, extend their curves and
won't just rely on the ECB," said the head of EMEA FIG DCM.
"They need to make sure they keep their curve alive and have a
smooth refinancing profile. Also, banks should try and avoid
having a huge refinancing cliff in three years time."
A head of FIG syndicate echoed this view. "While the stigma
of going to the ECB has clearly gone away, as an institution you
can't have a business model solely funding by your central
bank," he said. "That's not something you can sell to equity
accounts."