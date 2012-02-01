LONDON, Feb 1 (IFR) - Santander is set to sell the
first euro public Spanish covered bond issue in more than eight
months in a further sign that funding markets are finally
thawing for peripheral banks.
The issuer mandated Barclays Capital, Citigroup, Natixis and
Santander for a three-year covered bond deal that will price
later on Wednesday, having already attracted in excess of EUR7bn
of demand.
"It was an opportune time for Santander to access the
covered bond market, having released its results on Tuesday.
Like Intesa, Santander was keen to show the market that it is
able to use this funding model," said a syndicate banker
involved in the deal.
The transaction, which is the first time a Spanish bank has
attempted to do a public covered bond since a EUR1bn five-year
issue for Santander itself in June 2011, will follow hot on the
heels of a EUR1.5bn 18-month fixed-rate issue priced for Intesa
Sanpaolo on Tuesday.
The trade was the first senior unsecured public bond from an
Italian bank in eight months and was led by Banca IMI, Deutsche
Bank, Goldman Sachs and Societe Generale.
According to a banker involved in the Intesa bond deal, more
than 70% of the issue was sold outside of Italy, showing that
international investor demand is finally returning and that they
are willing to fund peripheral banks.
"This is a vote of confidence and shows that there is risk
appetite for these credits," said the syndicate banker. "The
ECB/LTRO backstop is clearly an important dynamic for the market
in that it means that there is liquidity available. The LTRO has
achieved what the European Union has been trying to do for
months and has got confidence back into the system."
Intesa attracted in excess of EUR2.7bn of demand for the
deal, which priced at 295bp over mid-swaps, tighther than
initial guidance of 300bp area over. This gave a coupon of 4%,
much higher than the level at which Intesa can fund at the
European Central Bank.
However, this transaction was about signalling to the market
that Intesa does not have to rely on the ECB for liquidity.
"Doing a senior unsecured issue sends the strongest possible
signal to the market," said a source close to the deal. "There
is a lot of value in demonstrating access to wholesale funding
markets, especially when a lot of people thoughts they were
closed."
The 4% coupon was in line with where Intesa can raise retail
funding, for which the bank was paying around 4.7% in December.
Intesa last came to the public bond market in May last
year, when it priced a EUR800m 2.5-year fixed-rate issue at
110bp over swaps. It also raised EUR2bn in May through a
three-year FRN issue.
The bank is benefiting from the rally in the financial
sector, which has sent spreads more than 100bp tighter since
early January. According to Tradeweb, Intesa has an outstanding
18-month bond that is 120bp tighter on the month.
Meanwhile, its five-year CDS has also dramatically tightened
since the beginning of the year. According to Markit, on
Wednesday it was quoted at 333bp, 11bp tighter on the day and
over 30bp better on the week.
MOODY'S WARNING
The two deals come after rating agency Moody's warning on
Monday that European banks' reliance on ECB funding could be
credit negative.
The agency said that while the availability of low-cost and
longer-term central bank funds had several positive effects -
including lowering the risk of liquidity-driven default - it was
not a panacea.
"Euro area banks will likely replace some of their maturing
unsecured debt in 2012 with collateralised ECB funds, which we
consider credit negative," Moody's said in the report.
"Furthermore, central bank actions cannot resolve several key
challenges that many European banks and global capital markets
intermediaries face this year."
Moody's added that by replacing unsecured debt with
collateralised central bank funds, banks weakened their funding
flexibility.
"In addition, prolonged absence from private funding markets
can damage a bank's investor relationships. These negative
effects are particularly relevant where elevated central bank
reliance becomes structural rather than just temporary."
(Reporting by Helene Durand, Aimee Donnellan, Editing by Philip
Wright)