FRANKFURT Feb 15 The European Banking
Authority (EBA) expects demand for central bank cash to fall at
an auction of three-year refinancing funds later this month, a
top German bank regulator said in a newspaper interview.
"We've had a short discussion about it at the EBA and,
although there is still uncertainty about the forecast, we are
reckoning with less money than in December," Raimund Roeseler,
head of banking supervision at German financial market watchdog
Bafin, told Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper.
Roeseler was responding to a question on whether bank demand
would be higher than the 490 billion euro ($643 billion) volume
of the European Central Bank's first offer of long-term funds in
December, which has helped cut borrowing costs for debt-ridden
states like Italy and Spain.
The ECB is conducting a second auction of three-year cash on
Feb. 29.
Traders have revised up their forecasts for the Feb. 29
tender three times in a row, with the consensus now almost
double what it was in January. But it is far lower than the 1
trillion euros or even more that some commentators have
speculated may be taken up.
Roeseler also said German regulators have a good
understanding of which of the country's financial players are
holding credit default swap (CDS) contracts, which serve as
insurance against non-payment of debt, such as a possible
default on Greek government bonds.
"If you look at the worldwide figures, then I have my doubts
whether this CDS market for government bonds is really the big
problem. It is often over-rated," he said.
($1 = 0.7616 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould)