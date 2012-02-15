FRANKFURT Feb 15 The European Banking Authority (EBA) expects demand for central bank cash to fall at an auction of three-year refinancing funds later this month, a top German bank regulator said in a newspaper interview.

"We've had a short discussion about it at the EBA and, although there is still uncertainty about the forecast, we are reckoning with less money than in December," Raimund Roeseler, head of banking supervision at German financial market watchdog Bafin, told Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper.

Roeseler was responding to a question on whether bank demand would be higher than the 490 billion euro ($643 billion) volume of the European Central Bank's first offer of long-term funds in December, which has helped cut borrowing costs for debt-ridden states like Italy and Spain.

The ECB is conducting a second auction of three-year cash on Feb. 29.

Traders have revised up their forecasts for the Feb. 29 tender three times in a row, with the consensus now almost double what it was in January. But it is far lower than the 1 trillion euros or even more that some commentators have speculated may be taken up.

Roeseler also said German regulators have a good understanding of which of the country's financial players are holding credit default swap (CDS) contracts, which serve as insurance against non-payment of debt, such as a possible default on Greek government bonds.

"If you look at the worldwide figures, then I have my doubts whether this CDS market for government bonds is really the big problem. It is often over-rated," he said.

($1 = 0.7616 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould)