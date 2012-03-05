LONDON, March 5 (IFR) - Investor demand for new bond issues from European banks reached levels not seen for months last week, as the second injection of long-term liquidity from the European Central Bank helped dispel any remaining fears of a wall of supply from the sector.

The shift in sentiment has been such that funding costs have decreased, even for peripheral institutions which up until a few weeks ago would have struggled to raise anything in the wholesale markets at all.

"Depth is back," said Chris Lees, head of European FIG DCM at Citigroup. "What the LTRO has done is take away the near term pressure in the system, and significantly alter both the supply and demand dynamics in our market. The net effect has been that we have seen accounts move from being wary of taking sizable risk positions in financials at the back end of last year to becoming more concerned about their ability to secure their desired size in deal allocations this year."

This was illustrated last week by UniCredit's first senior unsecured issue for around a year, when the bank raised five-year money generating demand of around EUR5bn - the largest book for a peripheral country senior bank deal for months.

The extent of investor interest enabled the bank to price not only a bigger trade than peer Intesa Sanpaolo managed the previous week, but also achieve a better cost. UniCredit printed at 345bp over mid-swaps, 10bp tighter than Intesa at the same tenor.

800 banks participated in the ECB's second three-year LTRO which saw the central bank allocating EUR529bn of liquidity.

For a large number of banks, that takes care of funding needs, if they so desire, meaning they simply don't need to return to the wholesale bond markets for the foreseeable future.

"When you are talking about banks, liquidity is a fundamental part of their business model," said Gregory Turnbull Schwartz, financials analyst at Kames Capital.

"If you gave supplies or other inputs to industrials for free, it's similar to making liquidity freely (or almost) available to banks. So all things being equal, what started as a liquidity rally will, at some point, impact banks fundamentally," he said, adding that any investor underweight the sector would have to have a very strong conviction to stay that way.

"If you look at how deals have performed, you would be pretty unlucky to have bought something that went against you," he stated. "Technicals are clearly supportive."

Recent issues have tightened by as much as 50bp-60bp while credit indices have also performed well since the beginning of the year.

Evidence that investors are piling into new issues mounted last week with a total of almost EUR15.5bn of demand gathered for less than EUR6.5bn of supply in the senior market.

The fact that credits that would only have dreamt of being able to price new issues a few weeks ago are now attracting large order books further highlights the improved conditions.

Triple B rated Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena priced a heavily oversubscribed EUR1.25bn two-year trade despite still being in dire need of capital, the EBA stress tests last year having revealed a shortfall of EUR3bn.

Meanwhile, Banco Popular Espanol was the first second tier Spanish bank to test investor appetite for senior debt from the country. Spanish banks have so far shunned the senior market in favour of covered bonds, with the exception of BBVA which sold a EUR2bn two-year deal in February.

BPE on Friday sold a EUR750m 18-month trade on an order book of EUR1.2bn. Final terms were 275bp over mid-swaps, 10bp better than initial pricing thoughts.

"It's nice to see that banks like MPS can raise two-year senior funding," said a FIG analyst at a large investor. "If you had said to me six months ago that we would be discussing such a deal, I would have been amazed. The funding wall has been taken care of, although this doesn't mean that all the problems that existed in countries such as Italy and Spain have disappeared."

EYES WIDE OPEN

But while the tone is clearly constructive and the liquidity injection has had an undoubtedly positive impact, accounts are not blindly investing in just any bank bond.

"We would not be buying indiscriminately in this or any market, as we do believe in understanding the fundamentals of an issuer. "If we don't know a name, we won't just buy it because of the rally," he said. "If the tone changes and you are stuck with something, you would rather know the name well."

Another analyst at a fund manager added that they too were still being careful.

"There is still a chance that the market can come off," he said. "Some might use the rally to actually sell positions they are not comfortable with."

Meanwhile, European Credit Management's Satish Pulle and Robert Montague argue that the positive tone could give banks the opportunity to shore up their capital base.

"The ECB LTRO facility has definitely bought banks the time they need, but now they need to use that time wisely," they wrote in a note. "Meanwhile, we are increasingly wary of the sustainability of the 2012 rally in risk assets, supported as it is by very extraordinary quantitative easing worldwide which cannot continue indefinitely. What is the central bank exit strategy from their vast balance sheets? - this question was live in Q2 last year and the same can happen in Europe this summer." (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Julian Baker)