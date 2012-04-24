LONDON, April 24 (IFR) - Investors waging a relentless "arms race" for security could threaten stability in the financial markets, a top official at the Bank of England said in remarks published on Tuesday.

As investors increasingly prefer secured funding, both banks and their investors are piling encumbrance on balance sheets, said Andrew Haldane of the BoE's new Financial Policy Committee.

Factor in the secured funding in the LTROs, and that leaves Europe's banks increasingly exposed to swings in the value of the underlying assets, Haldane said.

"The greater the level of, and risk around, encumbrance levels, the higher the return unsecured creditors will demand given the risks of subordination," he said.

And as that cost grows, banks have ever more incentive to finance on secured terms.

"Both banks and their individual investors have incentives to encumber the balance sheet by progressively - and self-fulfillingly - larger amounts," he said.

"There is an arms race spiral," Haldane warned.

"High levels of encumbrance in the financial system as a whole is riskier, as it is more susceptible to pro-cyclical swings in the underlying value of bank assets."

He said the race for safety could be forestalled if there were a benign, enlightened regulatory planner to co-ordinate with investors and banks on a lower-encumbrance equilibrium.

"Unfortunately, there is not," Haldane said.

He noted that the refinancing cost of banks' legacy portfolios had increased dramatically since the crisis, particularly for instruments lower down the creditor hierarchy.

Unsecured borrowing by European banks has increased by roughly 27-fold since 2007, while the cost of borrowing against high-quality assets has risen 16 fold.

For example, a EUR1.25bn five-year FRN issue for Santander at the beginning of 2007 came at 10bp over Euribor. In 2012, the bank raised EUR1bn with the same maturity but this time at a cost of 250bp over mid-swaps.

"These relative price effects have shaped banks' financing choices," he said.

NOT EVERYONE COMES FIRST

Back in 2011 there was a noticeable shift from senior unsecured to secured funding by European banks as talk of bail-ins and risk aversion made investors wary of senior debt.

For 2012, the trend looks set to continue, as euro-area banks have roughly EUR1.1trn to refinance, 80% of which is unsecured funding coming due. So far only 20% has been rolled on an unsecured basis.

But with a limited amount of collateral available to banks, Haldane says, not everyone can be at the top of the seniority queue.

By way of a solution, he suggests maximum limits on levels of asset encumbrance would also decrease the growing need for secured asset funding.

In recent months, concerns around banks' balance sheet encumbrance have increased, which bankers say has been exacerbated by banks pledging collateral to the ECB via the LTRO.

Rating agencies such as Fitch have also begun monitoring the situation closely over the past year. According to a Fitch analyst, investors are anxious about where they stand on senior unsecured debt, which is driving the price of unsecured funding higher.

(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; Editing by Helene Durand and Marc Carnegie)