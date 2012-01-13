Jan 13 European banks defied market
expectations for the second week running in 2012, piling into
the senior unsecured market and taking the total issued by banks
so far this year to more than EUR20bn.
Issuance came at a price however and coupons for the
fixed-rated deals have typically come in at 4% or more. Only two
deals brought by UBS and Svenska Handeslbanken breached that
mark.
Borrowers' willingness to swallow those higher costs of
funds has been welcomed by market participants and many feel
that banks should raise funds before possible macro-events shut
the market -- UniCredit' rights issue weighed on sentiment at
the beginning of the week and the Greek PSI saga is not over.
"In this market, when you have a window, you have to issue,"
said Martin Nijboer, head of long term funding at ING Bank.
ING's five-year notes priced at 260bp over mid-swaps, giving a
coupon of 4.25%.
Nijboer acknowledged that the premia needed to get the deals
done were "quite high", but he pointed out that these costs have
to be put in relation with the size of banks' balance sheets and
the funding mix they have.
"A bank like ING prices deals through the cycle," he said.
"Spreads may be wide right now, but they may tighten in a few
months' time."
Meanwhile, a three-year trade done for LeasePlan showed that
smaller financial institutions had access, albeit at an even
higher cost. The spread for its trade was 100bp wider than the
previous trade (a 2.5-year maturity) done a year ago, and
included a 60bp premium over secondary prices.
"The 4.125% coupon was designed to appeal to the widest
possible institutional audience given the fact that 4% is
currently seen as something of a hurdle for some of these
accounts," said Paul Benson, group treasurer at LeasePlan Corp.
"Given prevailing new issue premiums and our own secondary
levels, this actually fitted quite nicely with what we wanted to
achieve and we were comfortable in offering this spread."
Benson added that this is not a time to squeeze the last
basis point out of trades, noting that the market has vastly
changed since the company's last issue.
STRONG SIGNAL
But while spreads may be elevated, Marc Tempelman, head of
EMEA financial institutions capital markets and financing at
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, argues that looking at the spread
paid for a specific transaction is "too simplistic". "What
matters is the bank's blended cost of funding, including its
typically low cost deposit funding," he said.
He also pointed to another, indirect, benefit. Overreliance
on capital markets is a dangerous business model for banks, but
demonstrating access to term bond financing can be signal of
strength to creditors and shareholders, he noted. "Over time
this will give greater confidence to investors, and favourably
influence spreads," he believes.
Bankers and market watchers hope that spreads will
eventually come down, but cannot how they would come back to
pre-crisis levels.
LOAN REPRICING
Simon Adamson, an analyst at CreditSights, argues the change
in the funding market is not just a cyclical one. He pointed to
the banks' lower ratings and uncertainty over regulatory change
such as bail-ins. "While the LTRO provides some relief, banks
have to access funding from the private sector at some stage,
and for now they have no choice but to pay up," he said.
In the longer term, he thinks they will try to pass on the
extra cost to customers, although they might have to accept that
their margins will also be under pressure, contributing to the
decreased ROEs.
Robert Montague, a senior investment analyst at ECM, also
thinks financial institutions will end up repricing their loans:
"I think some borrowers will see their margins compressed in the
short term because of higher funding costs. They will eventually
have to pass these costs onto their customers".
Performance of new issues in the secondary market has been
OK but not enough to significantly dent new issue premia. These
are typically around 20bp or more.
"Performance is overall good, but less than new issue
premia. Secondary prices are the ones migrating towards the new
issue level," a FIG banker commented, adding that he could not
see what the catalyst for a rally could be, considering the
steady primary supply and politico-economic uncertainties.
LIQUIDITY RISK
What issuing banks may find disheartening is that new issue
premia may not necessarily shrink when market conditions
normalise because they reflect in part what investors perceive
as a lack of liquidity in the secondary market rather than
credit risk.
The main factor behind these high NIPs is that banks are
allocating less resources in terms of balance sheet to provide
liquidity in the secondary markets, because of the regulatory
overhaul, a banker said.
In short, investors want to be compensated for the wider
bid/offer spreads offered by market-makers, but also for buying
bonds issued from lower rated entities that operate in a very
uncertain regulatory environment.
(Created by Jean-Marc Poilpre, Editing by Helene Durand)