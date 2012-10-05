LONDON, Oct 5 (IFR) - In a startling change of fortune,
Spain's BBVA was swamped with USD7.5bn of demand for a
USD2bn three-year Yankee bond yesterday, the first time US
investors have shown interest in buying Spanish financial risk
in more than 17 months.
The deal, led by Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan
Stanley, was made possible by what was rumoured to be a whopping
USD1bn reverse inquiry from two of the biggest US investors,
believed to have been Pimco and BlackRock, now that Spain has
the offer of European aid to recapitalise its banks.
That kind of investor commitment even before the deal is
announced, along with a 450bp initial price thought to stir the
animal spirits, brought investors rushing into BBVA's three
year, a maturity, not coincidently, that puts its redemption
before the expiration of the ECB's LTRO liquidity facility for
banks.
Societe Generale also pounced on the change of
heart among US investors toward the highest yielding Yankee
bank names, to issue a USD1.25bn five-year, led by Citigroup,
SocGen and Credit Suisse.
Now expectations are that Santander and some of the
best Italian banks will try their luck in the US market.
"It's pretty clear to us that the market is now open to
buying these kinds of bank names," said one banker.
BARGAIN HUNT
US bond buyers are turning to the Yankee bank sector's most
high beta credits for yield, now that several months of investor
rotation into US banks and the better rated Yankee FIG paper has
cleaned out most of the obvious (FIG) bargains.
That, and the fact that the ECB has taken a lot of the tail
risk out of the market, has made banks in the peripheral zone
more attractive - as long as they offer a lot of spread.
"We wouldn't have been confident that this kind of deal
could get off the ground even just two weeks ago," said one
banker away from the BBVA deal.
"A month ago there would not have been any price people
would have taken Spanish bank risk for," added one investor.
At a price of 435bp, BBVA's deal offered about a 15bp pickup
to its own secondaries, on a curve-adjusted basis, and about
62bp more in spread than Santander's 3.781s of 10/7/15s at
G+373bp.
Demand was so strong that the BBVA bonds tightened as much
as 50bp in the after market, before settling around 405/395bp
late Thursday.
Although BBVA clearly needed a huge reverse inquiry and
spread to get investors over the hump, it is unlikely other
Spanish or Italian banks will need to do the same now that BBVA
has broken the ice.
Also, BBVA and SocGen were well received because there isn't
much left in the Yankee FIG space that offer any yield.
"The market is perpetually looking for yield and in the
Yankee bank community there is only a handful of names left that
offer that yield," said one syndicate manager.
SocGen started out with 230-235bp whispers for a benchmark
offering, put guidance out at 220bp area and priced a USD1.25bn
2.75% 2017 at 215bp to yield 2.767%, after building a USD4.5bn
book.
It benefited from improvement in Credit Agricole's five-year
trade done last week, which initially gapped out about 10bp from
its 235bp launch spread but was on Thursday trading around
230/220bp.
Unlike Credit Agricole, SocGen issued decided not to issue
under rule 144A but instead take the more public 3(a)(2) route,
which opened it up to a wider base of investors and made the
deal index eligible.
That saved it about 5bp according to some and ultimately it
was seen to have priced its deal at flat to negative 5bp.
Soc Gen paid about 25bp more than where it could have done a
similar euro trade, while BBVA was seen to have issued flat to
about 10-25bp through what it could do in euros.
(Reporting by Danielle Robinson, Andrea Johnson)