By Helene Durand
LONDON, May 2 (IFR) - Peripheral banks, used to paying
generous new issue spreads compared to banks from the eurozone
core, have become victims of their own success, and overwhelming
demand for their bonds has withered in recent weeks as spreads
have tightened.
Until very recently investors could not get enough of
peripheral debt, but they have now started to pull back, worried
by the limited upside.
Combined demand for benchmark deals from Banco Espirito
Santo (BES) and Bank of Ireland reached only 3bn, just double
the amount sold by the duo, and a far cry from the multi-billion
books that peripheral banks were enjoying earlier this year.
"A lot of the value has been eroded out of the market and we
have come a long way in quite a short time," said Robert
Montague, a senior investment analyst at ECM Asset Management.
"While the backdrop has improved for these banks, you would
need to see further improvement in the economies for spreads to
tighten further."
Investors' desperate hunt for yield in recent months has
facilitated the rehabilitation of peripheral banks in the
market. Some order books reached as high as 8bn, which has in
turn repriced borrowers' curves, but the fever now looks to be
easing.
Bank of Ireland, although rated one notch higher by Moody's
than when it sold a 500m three-year bond in May last year, is
still firmly sub-investment grade at Ba2. But this week's deal
came 120bp tighter.
Laurent Frings, head of credit research at SWIP, now part of
Aberdeen Asset Management, said: "We haven't been active at all
in the recent periphery issuance as a result of our general
aversion to this area and the limited value, in our view, that
it offers, especially in senior instruments."
It was a similar story for BES, with spreads on its latest
deal some 332bp tighter than in October 2012, when it priced the
first senior deal from a Portuguese bank since the financial
crisis. BES has been rated Ba3/BB- for the entire period.
"The market is taking a bit of a pause for breath and as
liquidity gets withdrawn by the US central bank, people tend to
be a bit more wary and things are not quite as frenzied," said
ECM Asset Management's Montague.
He said the performance of the recent deal for National Bank
of Greece had been a bit of a reality check for the market.
The 750m issue was only three-times subscribed, a far cry
from the six-times covered book for Piraeus's 500m three-year
deal that priced in the middle of March.
Furthermore, NBG is still trading below reoffer at a yield
of around 4.69%, according to Tradeweb, having priced at 4.5%.
LESS IS MORE
As always, however, syndicate bankers see a silver lining.
NBG's performance may have taken some of the steam out of the
market, but most argue that this is a good thing.
"These deals are now pricing like high-grade transactions,
and this is a positive development for these issuers," one said.
"Bank of Ireland was the tightest print for an Irish senior
since the crisis, which means that a lot of the pure yield
players are not participating anymore. We are now seeing more
real money reengaging in these names as they see them
stabilise."
Another added that the increasing number of data points on
the curve made it easier to pin-point pricing for new deals. "I
don't think the peripheral party is over, it's just a lot easier
to do relative value and it's purely about interpolation now,
which is a totally different from when the whole periphery
started coming back to life."
Others argue that spreads in the periphery are more likely
to tighten than those in the core. "I can guarantee you that a
deal for a core issuer that prices at 30bp over mid-swaps today
won't be trading 20bp through in six months," a banker said.
"However, it's not impossible that BES's deal at 208bp over will
be at 160bp in the same time period."
