LONDON, Dec 20 (IFR) - The extent to which European banks
start repaying borrowed money from the European Central Bank
will likely be a critical driver of primary markets in 2013,
debt capital markets bankers said this week.
The unprecedented EUR1trn of liquidity the ECB pumped into
European banks via two three-year Long Term Refinancing
Operations in December 2011 and February 2012 dominated credit
markets in 2012, averting a bank liquidity crisis but also
impacting primary volumes.
According to JP Morgan, even as redemptions were sky-high at
EUR343bn this year, unsecured issuance came in at a paltry
EUR114bn up until mid-November. How banks get weaned off cheap
central bank liquidity will be a big theme next year.
"LTRO repayment will be the most important factor in 2013
because banks continuing to delever means that there is limited
natural growth for extra funding elsewhere. This, as well as
banks switching from secured to more unsecured funding, will be
the big drivers of activity," said Edward Stevenson, head of FIG
DCM at BNP Paribas.
David Marks, chairman of FIG DCM at JP Morgan agreed. "In
the last quarter some banks have said they will view 2013 as the
start of the refinancing project of ECB money," he said.
"If we continue to see the current spread environment, we
could see several hundred billion euros of supply above natural
redemptions. If spreads back up, such plans will likely be
shelved."
CALMER WATERS
The ECB's mantra of doing "whatever it takes" has made the
last few months of 2012 a much more comfortable environment for
banks.
The iTraxx Senior Financials index has halved from a high of
302bp at the start of June to 147bp on Tuesday. Core banks can
now issue covered bonds 15-20bp tighter than ECB funding and
there has been a flurry of two-year FRNs from French and Dutch
banks pricing inside ECB interest rates.
Meanwhile, a number of peripheral banks that have taken
advantage of stronger conditions to make their capital markets
return have said that reimbursing the ECB was an important
consideration when planning their deals.
In November, Banco Espirito Santo issued the first public
senior Portuguese bond for two years with a EUR750m three-year
issue.
Two weeks later, Bank of Ireland got a EUR1bn covered bond
out the door, bolstering further hopes of rehabilitation for
peripheral issuers. Since then, Portuguese state-owned bank
Caixa Geral de Depositos and Allied Irish Banks have both
returned to market and Bank of Ireland has raised subordinated
debt.
Analysts at Barclays estimate that EUR200bn could be repaid
by banks in the first quarter of 2013, with French banks
potentially returning as much as EUR80bn and Spanish and Italian
banks paying back EUR30bn-40bn and EUR40bn respectively.
They note that for the 523 banks that borrowed EUR489bn at
the first LTRO, the first day for early repayment is January 30
2013. For the 800 banks that borrowed EUR529bn at the second
LTRO, the exit option can be exercised on February 27 2013.
For banks that want to cut their reliance on central bank
funding, they need to do it now. As JP Morgan's Marks put it,
managing a large bank's balance sheet is like steering a super
tanker. "If you're thinking about your position in 2015, you
have to start moving now," he said.
Meanwhile, national central banks may also exert more
pressure on local banks to return to primary markets if issuance
costs continue to fall.
THE TRILLION EURO QUESTION
However, not everyone agrees that banks will rush to pay
back ECB money.
"You could argue it makes sense for some core banks to repay
the LTRO money, both from a cost perspective and to avoid this
large potential refinancing demand in 2015," said Demetrio
Salorio, global head of DCM at SG.
"Still, it is very hard to predict with any certainty what
proportion of the EUR1trn LTRO money will be refinanced. The
sovereign crisis is far from over; there are still clouds on the
horizon in the form of Italian elections and a potential Spanish
bailout."
He added that should there be a clear improvement in the
first quarter, then banks may repay more LTRO money as the year
progresses. "But at this stage it's hard to say," he said.
Other observers argue the temptation to keep hold of this
ultra-cheap cash as an insurance policy against further market
disruption will prove too great for many bank treasurers.
"I think most banks would be wrong to re-pay the ECB money
early. Right now they have enormous flexibility, with the
ability to substitute pledged collateral or cancel virtually
whenever they want. Why would you want to give that up?" said
Mauricio Noe, head of senior and covered bonds at Deutsche Bank.
Bankers also point to the hefty premium paid by peripheral
issuers to tap public markets. BES, for example, had to shell
out a 5.875% coupon on its three-year deal.
Also, the fact that there is no way to know what the EUR1trn
of LTRO money was used for in the first place makes it hard to
predict how exactly it will impact volumes. JP Morgan analysts
estimate only a third of it went towards redemptions.
Furthermore, banks ploughed a large chunk into carry trades,
while it is thought some firms used local subsidiaries to borrow
from peripheral national central banks to hedge against euro
re-denomination risk.
The fact that European banks are deleveraging also means
that overall funding needs are greatly reduced. JP Morgan
analysts estimate that the European banking sector has shed
EUR3.2trn of assets between the third quarter of 2011 and the
second half of 2012.
(Reporting By Christopher Whittall, Editing by Helene Durand
and Julian Baker)