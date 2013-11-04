* Europe's banks spruce up branches with high-tech kit
* Need to compete with online rivals and cut costs
* Results sometimes fall flat
* Bank executives say new flagships boost brand awareness
* U.S., Asia-Pacific banks test bolder ideas such as robots
By Lionel Laurent
VELIZY, France, Nov 3 Installation art,
interactive walls and a robot doorman; the flagship branches of
the world's top banks have come a long way from the iron grilles
and potted plants of old.
To compete against online-only rivals and to attract a new
generation of customers to branches, banks are installing sleek
interiors and hi-tech gadgetry.
ATMs that read fingerprints, touch-screen desks to flick
through your finances and videoconference units for expert
advice are all on display at payments-technology firm Wincor
Nixdorf's showroom in the Paris suburb of Velizy.
"Banks are investing a lot in their retail branches," said
Steve Bousabata, head of Wincor's French banking services arm.
"They want customers to come back."
The reason is clear: after years of relying on branches to
drive retail revenue, European banks expect such networks to
supply only 62 percent of sales by 2020 from today's average of
81 percent, according to Equinox Consulting.
Banks, especially those still nursing losses from the
financial crisis, are under pressure to cut costs and are
balancing the need to pare back branch networks by sprucing up
select outlets.
But branches are still the first point of contact for many
customers and are still the primary location for product sales
like mortgages, new accounts and insurance, underlining the
importance of upgrading them for a more tech-savvy generation.
The difficulty is knowing exactly what belongs in the branch
of the future and what is better left behind.
"Are all the things we see in branches today going to be
seen in branches tomorrow? I very much doubt that," said Mike
Baxter, head of management consultancy Bain's Americas Financial
Services practice.
"There's an awful lot of experimentation of stuff that turns
out to be unsuccessful and uneconomic."
Flashy "bank of the future" branches mixing gadgetry with
design similar to Apple's minimalist stores have been
opened by BNP Paribas in Paris, Barclays in
London and Deutsche Bank in Berlin - at an estimated
cost of 5 million euros ($7 million) each.
They include lounge areas, giant interactive screens and
other trimmings such as handbags for sale and pieces of art.
Gauging their success is tricky. BNP was willing to give
data on its refurbished flagship branch near the Paris Opera -
which three years ago was fitted with a wall covered in plants,
iPads for customer use and a touch-screen desk - saying that
footfall was up 40 percent and new clients up 25 percent.
Italy's Unicredit also said that footfall and new
business were up at its newly revamped flagship branch in the
Bulgarian capital of Sofia, which offers "welcoming scents" and
a touch-screen wall. Visits are up by an average of 60 percent
while loans and deposits have doubled, a spokeswoman said.
On the other hand, BNP has done away with some ideas that
failed to click with consumers: it has scrapped the iPads and
touch-screen desk in favour of an interactive wall.
Deutsche Bank and Barclays declined to give data on single
branches.
More broadly, some 88 percent of bank executives view their
flagship branches in main street areas as being "successful" in
promoting brand awareness, according to a survey by Equinox.
ROBOT BANKERS
Beyond Europe, the experiments are even bolder.
In South Korea, where mobile banking has flourished faster
than in the West, Hana Bank allows mobile users to
transfer money to one another by physically "bumping"
smartphones. Shinhan Bank has also introduced
unmanned "smart" branch kiosks that communicate with handsets.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia is using a mobile
app to drive mortgage sales by offering clients data on houses
for sale, while BBVA's U.S. unit Compass is testing
drive-through ATMs with videoconferencing.
Customers of the Washington D.C. branch of Carolina Premier
Bank will soon find themselves face-to-face with a
robot, which will greet visitors from Nov. 15.
Although some of these advances may prove too gimmicky or
not functional enough to catch on, long-distance banking via
videoconference is seen as a way to reduce branch staffing
without hurting service, though customers still prefer a
physical point of contact somewhere along the line.
"Mortgage specialists sitting at headquarters, connecting
via videoconference to the relationship manager; that works,"
said Bain's head of global retail banking, Dirk Vater.
"But bank-to-consumer, with people sitting on the sofa using
Skype and Facetime, has not been adopted yet. It will eventually
... But not yet."
Increased ATM functionality as used by Citibank Asia
and more secure biometric readers are also promising, he added.
The ultimate question of whether to scrap the branch
entirely is one that is not being considered, consultants said.
The preference is for a "hub-and-spoke" model that pools
resources in urban areas and reduces smaller, rural branches.
While this may lead to more ambitious flagship outlets, it
can create gaps for new competitors to fill: France's Nickel,
which offers a low-cost current account, is creating a branch
network with the country's 27,000 tobacconists.
"Even in developed markets, the death of branches is
somewhat exaggerated," Ernst & Young wrote in a 2012 report.
"We will see further evolution of the branch experience from
something that looks like a local government office ...(to) a
hybrid between coffee shop and technology store."