(From the International Financing Review - www.ifre.com)
By Keith Mullin
April 22 (IFR) - I chaired a genuinely fascinating session
on April 19 which I had rather haughtily entitled: "The Future
of Global Investment Banking: Evaluating Performance & Defining
Optimal Strategies for the New Cycle". It was supposed to be an
open debate with a wide range of market participants from
different disciplines.
It ended up being a panel made up purely of strategy
consultants; the investment banks I'd invited to participate
wimped out completely and gave it a very wide berth. I'm not
sure what on earth they were afraid of, other than their
inability to articulate a credible story perhaps. But hey, I'm
not one to take these things personally
In the event, though, I think the session benefited from the
presence of professionals whose job is to drive the ponderous
and the conceptual into the realm of the possible, because
that's where we are in the various strands of the investment
banking conversation.
We discussed the impact of the regulatory tsunami mainly on
the banks but also on the regulators themselves; we debated the
follow-through impact on investment banking strategy set against
a firm 'put-the-banks-back-in-the-box' political agenda and the
less than stellar macroeconomic overlay.
TAKE-AWAYS
Taking the essence of an intense 90-minute conversation is
tough, but what were the key take-aways? Well, the IFR panel was
unanimous in believing the new investment banking leadership has
understood that things have to change. So far so obvious.
But while they were in so many ways either clueless or
didn't care too much in a rising market about individual client
return metrics and the costs of product provision, they now
understand that the economics of the business have changed
across the spectrum and that we're not going back any time soon
to those carefree pre-financial crisis days when the only thing
that mattered was making money and how quickly.
Investment banking is morphing back into a frankly dull
utility business sporting optically uninteresting (from a
pre-financial crisis perspective) returns on equity - although
less volatile returns on equity - in which only a handful of
players still have a desire to - and will - maintain global
multi-product status.
Others are finding out, some the hard way, that they have to
give up those pre-Lehman glory-hunting global pretensions and
live the new "reality of realism", if I can put it that way,
where the driving issues are ensuring relevance to the demands
of clients to whom you can be truly relevant. That means a
sub-stratum of players will emerge which either have global
pretensions at a single-product level or will rein in their
operations into a more regional or even domestic orientation.
SUPPLY CHAIN
Investment banks should no longer need to feel the
obligation to handle entire product supply chains internally.
It's expensive and there are actually elements of the product
chain that investment banks are not optimally set up to handle.
That said, there remains a fairly robust reticence to route
trading and/or processing flow via third parties where those
parties are deemed to be competitors.
By the same token, there is not deemed to be a viable
non-competitive third-party entity through which client flow in
FICC or equities can be routed. There is a huge opportunity for
an independent trading or processing engine to emerge and deal
with the vanilla flow emanating away from the small number of
flow monsters.
The cultural fluffiness that is accompanying the hard-nosed
decisions about business strategy, return on equity optimisation
and shareholder value were deemed to be something of an
occupational hazard given what happened in the run-up to and
since 2008. But far from being the slightly off-the-wall debate
I've certainly suggested in this column this aspect has been,
the IFR panel felt such discussions were an integral component
of the debate at this juncture.
I asked the panelists to evaluate their thoughts as to how
successful they imagine investment banks would be in the New
World using a one-to-10 scoring system, with one being 'no hope'
and 10 being a slam-dunk success. Being consultants with client
conflict and client relationship issues to deal with, the
responses were, of necessity, general.
But it's clear that IFR's assembled group of experts felt
that there would be winners and losers in the quest to
re-calibrate the business model, bearing in mind the full
complement of financial regulation and taking into account
clients' changing needs.
While the consensus score was 7.4 - I must say that sounds a
little high to me - they all conditioned their scoring around a
wide standard deviation. Just looking at the top 15 global firms
by IB wallet, the consultants scored some of the banks three and
others between eight and nine. It became clear through the
discussion that not every investment bank has smelled the coffee
and woken up to the new realities.
The most sobering thought is this: asked whether new
entrants would emerge with the requisite skills to avoid the
sins of the incumbents and with the will to succeed in the new
investment banking arena, there was a feeling that this wouldn't
happen. Not because the barriers to entry are necessarily too
high but because the rewards for success in the new investment
banking paradigm simply weren't attractive enough.
Now that's food for thought!
(This commentary comes from the April 20 issue of the
International Finance Review, a Thomson Reuters publication - www.ifre.com)
(keith.mullin@thomsonreuters.com)