By Jamie McGeever
LONDON Nov 3 Major banks have set aside almost
$7 billion for potential settlements with regulators
investigating allegations of collusion and manipulation in
foreign exchange markets, the first of which could come in
Britain later this month.
Europe's largest bank HSBC on Monday was the latest
bank to make provisions in its most recent earnings report,
putting aside $378 million specifically for a potential
settlement with Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).
HSBC is the last of six banks in talks with the FCA over a
group FX settlement to report their results. The other five also
set aside substantial sums for litigation provisions.
British banks Royal Bank of Scotland and Barclays
last week set aside $640 million and $800 million, respectively,
specifically for settlements related to the global FX probe
which has been running for a year.
This means the three British banks have made almost $1.8
billion provisions in their latest earnings reports specifically
for FX-related issues.
The near $7 billion from eight banks, also including
Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse, isn't
entirely for currency-related issues, although that's where the
lion's share of the total is likely to be spent, analysts say.
Banks' provisions are cash earmarked to pay for costs or
losses that are anticipated to occur in the future and the final
amount may be more or less than the sum set aside.
However, with potential settlements still to come with the
U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) - which has shown it has the
power and willingness to levy multi-billion dollar fines on
banks for financial misconduct - the final bill could be much
higher.
Around ten other regulators around the world are also
investigating.
The FCA's talks with six banks are at an advanced stage and
a settlement for between 1.5 and 2 billion pounds ($2.4-$3.2
billion) could come later this month.
The six are RBS, Barclays, HSBC, Switzerland's UBS
, and U.S. titans JP Morgan and Citi.
Despite its position as the second biggest currency market bank
in the world, Deutsche isn't part of these collective talks.
This settlement is likely to be based on banks acknowledging
lax internal compliance, oversight failures and market conduct
breaches by individual employees, but not deliberate
manipulation of the $5 trillion-a-day market.
On Monday, HSBC said its "detailed" talks with the FCA
centre on systems and controls relating to one part of its spot
FX trading business in London.
UBS ring-fenced the most of any single bank in the third
quarter, its $1.9 billion almost double the provisions made by
the next in line Deutsche Bank with $1.1 billion and JP Morgan
with $1 billion.
All three declined to reveal in their recent earnings
reports how much of these provisions were specifically for
foreign exchange.
Citi added a further $600 million for legal costs, while
Credit Suisse said $400 million would be kept back for future
litigation.
No bank has been accused of wrongdoing, but several are
cooperating with UK, U.S. and other authorities around the world
in their investigations into the allegations of collusion and
price manipulation.
Settlements with U.S. regulators are expected to be much
more costly.
Earlier this year, French bank BNP Paribas paid
the DOJ a record $8.9 billion fine for violating U.S. sanctions
on Sudan, Libya and Cuba between 2002 and 2012.
Estimates on how much banks will be fined in total for FX
vary wildly. Earlier this year, banking research firm Autonomous
put the worldwide total at around $35 billion.
This would dwarf the $6 billion paid so far by 10 financial
firms to settle the international investigation into the
manipulation of Libor interest rates.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever and Steve Slater; Editing by
Alexander Smith and Toby Chopra)