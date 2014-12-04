LONDON Dec 4 Only one top executive in eight at
major financial services firms is a woman and the pace of change
at banks and other companies is too slow, according to a
diversity study.
The report said current working practices in financial
services do not support female success, with a culture of long
hours disadvantaging those who wish to work more flexibly to
combine home and work responsibilities.
"Firms with less diverse management teams are less able to
see issues from many angles. This is especially important for a
sector that has recently suffered scandals attributed to
unchallenged leadership and 'groupthink'," said Michelle
Daisley, partner at Oliver Wyman.
Last month regulators fined six major banks a total of $4.3
billion for failing to stop traders from trying to manipulate
the foreign exchange market.
Just 4 percent of financial industry CEOs are women and more
than a third of executive committees (ExCos) are still entirely
male, according to the global study of more than 150 firms
released on Thursday.
"The pace of change is too slow," Daisley said.
The report, Women in Financial Services, said in 2013 one in
five board members of financial firms were female, up by
two-thirds over the last decade.
But in ExCos, the group of executives sitting below board
level, the pace of increase was slower. Only 8 percent of chief
financial officers and 4 percent of chief risk officers were
women.
In Sweden, women make up 35 percent of supervisory boards
and 29 percent of executive management teams. Under Norwegian
law, 40 percent of supervisory board members must be women.
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)