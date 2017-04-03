FRANKFURT, April 3 Banking fees are likely to
become more prevalent in Germany in an environment of record-low
interest rates, a senior board member of Germany's central bank
said in a newspaper interview on Monday.
"We see the end of the free banking culture," said Andreas
Dombret, the Bundesbank's top supervision expert, interviewed by
daily newspaper Die Welt, adding that banks were already
charging for products and services and the trend would
accelerate.
"However, these products will have to be attractive,
otherwise banks and saving banks will not be able to enforce
these prices," he said.
As low interest rates prevent banks from making money on
lending from deposits they need to lower costs and start
charging customers for previously free or low-cost offerings.
Dombret declined to say whether fees would decrease, should
the European Central Bank (ECB) respond to pressure, especially
from Germany, to end its policy of ultra-low interest rates,
with inflation in the euro zone rebounding.
"That will be a matter of competition," he said.
Last year Bavarian bank Raiffeisen Gmund broke a long-held
taboo and said it saw no alternative but to start charging
wealthy clients for depositing their money, as it did not want
to cut back services or merge with other lenders.
Asked whether there were too many banks in Germany, which
counts some 1,900 lenders, mostly smaller savings and
cooperative banks focused on retail, Dombret said that the
supervisory role of the Bundesbank did not mean that it would
meddle in structural policy.
"I make one exception. The sustainability and the
flexibility of the business models of the banks. Those we are
examining very carefully," he said.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Greg Mahlich)