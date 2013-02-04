BERLIN Feb 4 The German government will discuss
a new law to imprison bank executives for up to five years if
they are found guilty of reckless behaviour that put a bank at
risk.
"We've found a regulatory gap here that we want to close," a
senior government official in Berlin said on Monday.
According to the draft regulation to amend Germany's banking
law, which the cabinet will discuss on Monday, a manager may
face a jail sentence if he deliberately ignored risk rules and
thereby risked the collapse of a financial institution.
The cabinet is also due to take up Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble's plans to force big banks to separate their riskier
trading activities from their deposit-taking business.
"We want to send a signal to Europe with this," the
government source said, adding that EU moves in this direction
"have not been fast enough".
Berlin has been seeking a common position with the French
government over how to apply new European Union bank safety
rules. By aligning the German proposal to a proposed French
model, large European banks will be spared some of the tougher
ring-fencing moves outlined by the EU's Liikanen group.
The government source said any change in German rules would
apply to more than three lenders, more than expected. So far,
banking observers had seen any change being limited to Deutsche
Bank, Commerzbank and the country's biggest
landesbank lender, LBBW.
