BERLIN Dec 5 The German government is doing the legal legwork to reinstate the Soffin bank rescue fund as soon as possible and could even reactivate it before Christmas, sources in the government and the ruling coalition said on Monday.

"We are eager to set up the legal framework to reinstate the Soffin as soon as possible," said a finance ministry spokesman, while coalition sources said the plan was for the cabinet to decide on this before the holiday.

The news came to the backdrop of a sharp fall in the shares of German lender Commerzbank as it announced plans to repurchase hybrid bonds to try to meet tighter European capital requirements without asking for more state intervention.

German magazine Der Spiegel had reported, citing government sources, that the government could reactivate Soffin and buy up further Commerzbank shares if the bank failed to get the capital needed to comply with tighter regulatory requirements.