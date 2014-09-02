Sept 2 The European Central Bank's landmark
review of euro-zone banks will have to produce a capital demand
of 51 billion euros ($66.98 billion) to be credible, a Goldman
Sachs survey of large institutional investors has found.
The survey of 125 institutional investors from across the
globe also found that nine banks were expected to fail the
review, with capital shortfalls most likely at Italian, German
and Austrian banks.
Investors' average expected capital demand is 23 billion
euros higher than a previous Goldman survey in October 2013. The
exercise's credibility amongst investors has improved since
then, the survey found.
The ECB is examining whether banks have properly recognised
losses in a bid to finally draw a line under doubts about euro
zone banks' balance sheets that have persisted for six years of
financial crisis. Results are expected around Oct. 17.
($1 = 0.7614 Euros)
