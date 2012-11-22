LONDON Nov 22 Europe's banks will have to
conduct more rigorous checks on supervisory board members and
all staff who hold key functions, not only top executives, under
guidelines issued by the European Union's banking regulator on
Thursday.
Weaknesses in corporate governance, including inadequate
oversight and challenge by supervisors of the executive body,
contributed to "excessive and imprudent risk-taking in the
banking sector", leading to the failure of banks, the European
Banking Authority (EBA) said.
The scope of new guidelines, therefore, should extend to
supervisors of management, so they can "provide constructive
challenge to the decisions and effective oversight of the
management function".
There should also be a mandatory assessment of "key function
holders", which the EBA defined as people who are responsible
for day-to-day management of operations, below the management
body.
These assessments are already carried out by most banks and
regulators, but the practice can vary across the EU's 27 member
states and the guidelines aim to harmonise policy.
The guidelines should be complied with by May 22 and the
ongoing assessments should take into account the nature, scale
and complexity of the business area, the EBA said.
There should be no reasonable doubt that a member of the
management body is "of good repute", the guidelines said, which
would include assessment of criminal or administration records
and the cumulative effect of minor incidents.
Attention should also be paid to any evidence that an
individual has not been "transparent, open and cooperative" in
dealings with supervisory or regulatory authorities.