LONDON, June 12 (IFR) - Investor demand for Alpha Bank's three-year senior unsecured bond issue is in excess of 1bn, according to a lead manager.

The Caa1/CCC/B- rated bank began marketing the transaction on Thursday morning at 3.75% area via Citigroup, HSBC, JP Morgan and Mediobanca. Guidance is unchanged and it is expected to price today. (Reporting by Helene Durand; Editing by Philip Wright)