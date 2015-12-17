(Corrects to delete inaccurate reference to HAB Bank in third
paragraph)
NEW YORK Dec 17 The New York branch of
Pakistan's largest bank, Habib Bank Limited, has not
complied with U.S. anti-money laundering laws or reported
suspicious activity in its customers' accounts, the Federal
Reserve Board of Governors said on Thursday.
In a lengthy order, the Fed barred the bank from conducting
any dollar-clearing transactions or accepting any new accounts
for U.S. dollar clearing as of Dec. 11.
It was the second time the New York branch of the bank has
been reprimanded by the federal regulator. Nearly 10 years ago,
the Board of Governors cited many of the same problems and in
December 2006 entered into a written agreement "designed to
correct certain deficiencies."
But a recent exam found HBL's risk management had broken
down, as well as its compliance with laws such as the Bank
Secrecy Act and regulations issued by the U.S. Treasury
Department, according to the order.
Up until April, Pakistan's government held a 42.5 percent
stake in Habib, the country's oldest bank. But it sold off its
shares as part of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's plan to
privatize 68 public institutions, bringing in more than $1
billion.
The bank and its New York branch could not be immediately
reached for comment on the Fed's actions.
The Fed said that on Dec. 3 the bank agreed to give its
board of directors effective control over preventing money
laundering and to enhance its oversight and information systems.
The bank and branch also agreed to hire a third party to review
compliance with federal laws, the Fed said.
The bank also said it would create a plan ensuring it
retains complete and accurate customer information and
remediating deficient due diligence for existing accounts.
Overall, the bank must carry out a variety of programs and
plans showing that it is adhering to U.S. law, and submit to
quarterly reviews of its progress.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)