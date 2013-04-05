LONDON, April 5 The former chief executive of
bailed-out British lender HBOS, one of three executives severely
criticised in a scathing report into the bank's collapse, has
resigned as an advisor to private equity firm Bridgepoint.
"Following discussion with Sir James he has resigned from
the advisory board this morning," Bridgepoint said in a
statement on Friday.
The Parliamentary Commission on Banking Standards, tasked
with finding ways to reform UK banks, said in its report the
primary responsibility for HBOS' failure in 2008 lay with Dennis
Stevenson, chairman from the formation of HBOS in 2001 until its
collapse, and former CEOs Crosby and Andy Hornby.
"The Commission has asked the regulator to consider whether
these individuals should be barred from undertaking any future
role in the sector," Commission chairman Andrew Tyrie said in
the report.
Crosby joined London-based Bridgepoint's European advisory
committee in August 2006.