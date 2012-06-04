Reuters Market Eye - Banking shares recover from earlier losses to gain strongly as rate cut hopes and a weaker rupee spark select bargain-hunting across the sector.

Falling global oil prices as well as declining core inflation and growth in India give the Reserve Bank of India room to adjust interest rates, deputy governor Subir Gokarn said on Monday.

HDFC Bank (HDBK.NS) provisionally gains 1.6 percent, ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS) is up 1.4 percent, while State Bank of India (SBI.NS) gains 0.9 percent.