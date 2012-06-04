Infosys denies promoters selling stake in company
MUMBAI Infosys Ltd denied a media report on Friday that the founders of India's second-biggest software services exporter were looking to sell their entire 12.75 percent stake in the company.
Reuters Market Eye - Banking shares recover from earlier losses to gain strongly as rate cut hopes and a weaker rupee spark select bargain-hunting across the sector.
Falling global oil prices as well as declining core inflation and growth in India give the Reserve Bank of India room to adjust interest rates, deputy governor Subir Gokarn said on Monday.
HDFC Bank (HDBK.NS) provisionally gains 1.6 percent, ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS) is up 1.4 percent, while State Bank of India (SBI.NS) gains 0.9 percent.
NEW DELHI Vikas Patharkar borrowed $700,000 in 2014 to set up a factory to make electric transformers on the outskirts of Mumbai, buoyed by the promise of massive government spending and hopes of a strong economic rebound.