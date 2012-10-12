(Adds details throughout)
HONG KONG Oct 12 China has begun raising its
stakes in major state-owned banks such as Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China, seeking to boost investor
confidence in a sector that has been weighed down by
expectations of a spike in bad loans.
Central Huijin, a unit of China's sovereign wealth fund
China Investment Corp, raised its stake in Industrial
and Commercial Bank of China by about 127.6 million shares on
Oct. 9 and 4.7 mln shares on Oct. 10.
Huijin regularly increases its stake in the banks it owns
when share prices fall, in order to boost investor confidence.
Huijin also bought 421.1 million Agricultural Bank of China
shares on Oct. 9, and an additional 5.7 million
AgBank shares on Oct. 10.
For Bank of China, Huijin bought 273.6 million
shares on Oct. 9 and 3.8 million shares on Oct. 10, while it
bought 144.2 million China Construction Bank shares
on Oct. 9 and another 2.8 million on Oct. 10. The four banks
announced the purchases in statements to the Hong Kong and
Shanghai stock exchanges on Friday.
Altogether, this would have cost Huijin about 2.9 billion
yuan ($470 million), based on Reuters calculations using the
banks' closing share price in Shanghai on Friday, a tiny portion
of the $410 billion that Huijin's parent, CIC, has under
management.
"We believe the move shows the government's supportive
attitude towards the domestic A-share market," Barclays analyst
May Yan said.
AgBank's Shanghai-listed shares are down about 4 percent so
far this year, roughly in line with the decline of China's
benchmark Shanghai composite index. ICBC is down about 10
percent, CCB down around 9 percent, while Bank of China is down
7 percent.
China's insurers have also started helping to boost the
stock market. Major insurers such as state-backed China Life
Insurance Co Ltd have increased their combined
stockholdings by more than 10 billion yuan, state media reported
this week.
(Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)